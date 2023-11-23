Get a DAZZLING Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer deal this Black Friday

In addition, the FlexDrawer has other thoughtful functions, the match and sync settings being particularly useful – enabling you to match the time and temperature on both sides of the fryer, or ensuring that both compartments finish simultaneously, even if they require different temperatures or cooking times. This is a boon for multi-tasking in the kitchen, streamlining the cooking process.

The FlexDrawer doesn’t skimp on the classic functions either: it includes settings for air frying, roasting, baking, reheating, proving, and dehydrating. The Max Crisp setting allows for temperatures up to 240ºC, perfect for recipes requiring higher heat.