Get a DAZZLING Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer deal this Black Friday
The Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer is enjoying an exceptional Black Friday deal right now
In the midst of Black Friday, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer emerges as a spectacular deal, now available at a reduced price of £219 from its original £262.
With a substantial 10.4l capacity, the FlexDrawer can easily accommodate large items, like a whole chicken, making it an ideal choice for families or those who entertain frequently. But the standout feature of the FlexDrawer is its Megazone function which allows you to remove the middle section of the basket, transforming the dual drawer into a single, larger compartment. This versatility is unmatched, providing you with the flexibility to cook a variety of dishes simultaneously, or focus on a single large item.
In addition, the FlexDrawer has other thoughtful functions, the match and sync settings being particularly useful – enabling you to match the time and temperature on both sides of the fryer, or ensuring that both compartments finish simultaneously, even if they require different temperatures or cooking times. This is a boon for multi-tasking in the kitchen, streamlining the cooking process.
The FlexDrawer doesn’t skimp on the classic functions either: it includes settings for air frying, roasting, baking, reheating, proving, and dehydrating. The Max Crisp setting allows for temperatures up to 240ºC, perfect for recipes requiring higher heat.
In summary, the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Air Fryer, available at a bargain price this Black Friday, is an excellent choice for those seeking a large capacity, versatile cooking appliance, with its array of unique functions and features making it a standout option for most modern kitchens.