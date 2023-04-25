ROG Ally preview: Everything we know about Asus’ answer to the Steam Deck

Asus’ sub-brand Republic of Gamers has unveiled a new handheld gaming console to challenge the Steam Deck – the Asus ROG Ally.

The Ally is the Taiwanese manufacturer’s first Windows 11 handheld and is fully compatible with all the major gaming services, including Steam, Epic Games, Xbox Game Pass and the EA app. You’ll be able to add games downloaded from those services to a special edition of ROG’s “Armoury Crate” platform and launch them on the console from one convenient hub.

Powering the console is an AMD Ryzen Z1 Series APU (accelerated processing unit), backed by 16GB of dual-channel RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD, while a microSD slot will allow you to expand that storage when you (inevitably) run out of space.

Asus ROG Ally preview: Key specifications

Processor: AMD Ryzen Z1 APU

AMD Ryzen Z1 APU RAM: 16GB dual-channel

16GB dual-channel SSD: 512GB PCIe

512GB PCIe Weight: 608g

608g Screen size: 7in

7in Resolution: 1080p

1080p Refresh rate: 120Hz

120Hz Peak brightness: 500 nits

500 nits Wi-Fi connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi 6E Release date: TBC

TBC Price: TBC

Asus ROG Ally preview: Key features and design

On the design front, the ROG Ally weighs 608g – around 60g lighter than the Steam Deck – and comes in a striking white. Its 16:9 7in touch display is the same size as that of its rival but has a Full HD (1080p) panel, beating the Steam Deck’s native resolution of 1,280 x 800 (effectively 720p).

ROG says it covers 100% of the sRGB colour gamut and has a contrast ratio of 1,000:1, while a refresh rate of 120Hz and response time of 7ms ensure onscreen action is responsive, smooth and free of tearing or stuttering. Peak brightness is stated at 500 nits, surpassing the 400 nits the Steam Deck is capable of.

Great efforts have been made to ensure the Ally is able to deliver both a comfortable and intuitive portable gaming experience. Handgrips on either side of the screen have texturing on the rear to prevent the console from slipping out of sweaty palms, while the curved shoulder buttons are also textured to increase tactility.

The buttons and joysticks are located on the upper half of the Ally so they can be conveniently reached with your thumbs and the layout mimics that of an Xbox controller, with left and right analogue sticks, a directional pad to the left of the screen and flat domed ABXY buttons to the right.

Macro keys located on the back of the console allow you to programme your own inputs and there are various other ways in which you can customise your control scheme. The sensitivity of the triggers can be adjusted, as can the dead zones for the analogue sticks and the intensity of the haptic feedback across both handgrips.

Audio is handled by a pair of front-facing speakers located on the lower half of those grips. ROG says the setup is capable of delivering virtual 5.1.2-channel sound and there’s support for both Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos, although no information is available regarding the total sonic output.

Cooling, meanwhile, comes courtesy of a setup that incorporates two fans and “anti-gravity heat pipes”, which ROG says draw liquid through the system effectively regardless of the orientation of the console. Wi-Fi 6E is supported for ultra-fast and reliable networking, and the Ally is compatible with a wide range of ROG accessories. Of particular note is the ROG Gaming Charging Dock, which lets you hook the Ally up to your monitor or TV for gaming on a bigger screen.

Further details about the ROG Ally will be revealed at a launch event at 3pm on Thursday, 11 May, with both a release date and price expected. Recent leaks suggest we’re likely to see the Ally sometime in October this year, while ROG has already confirmed the Ally will cost less than $1,000. It will be available exclusively at Currys in the UK and anyone buying one will receive a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.