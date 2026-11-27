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Over the course of Black Friday 2026, we’ve been keeping abreast of all deals and discounts on offer online. This includes savings on everything from smartphones and laptops to air fryers, coffee machines, mattresses and more.

Of course, deals in the hair care space haven’t escaped our notice either. We’ve already featured discounts on the Supersonic and Supersonic r hair dryers in our Black Friday Dyson deals roundup, and some of our favourite hair dryers and hair straighteners from GHD are also on sale.

Read on for our top picks this Black Friday, or head over to our Black Friday deals hub for a wider selection of deals and discounts.

Best Black Friday GHD deals

1. GHD Helios: A superfast styler

Black Friday price: £113 | View deal at Amazon

£113 | View deal at Amazon Full retail price: £189 | Amazon average price: £150

Pros Lightweight

Lightweight Fast styling Cons Light on attachments

Expert Reviews score: 5/5, Best Buy

Lightweight, stylish and quiet in operation, the Helios is one of the best hair dryers that GHD has to offer. You don’t get a diffuser, or many other attachments for that matter – just a concentrator nozzle. But it achieves a superfast and frizz-free blow dry.

Normally around £150 on Amazon, you can currently get it for £113 in the retailer’s Black Friday sale.

Read our full GHD Helios hair dryer review

2. GHD Chronos Max: Wide plate straighteners for thick hair

Black Friday price: £164 | View deal at Boots

£164 | Full retail price: £299 | Average Amazon price: £247

Pros Easy to use

Easy to use Fast to heat up

Fast to heat up Achieves a smooth and glossy finish Cons Single heat setting

Single heat setting Wide plates won't curl

Expert Reviews score: 5/5, Recommended

At its full price (just under £300), the Chronos Max is an significant investment. But this Black Friday deal from Boots brings it down to the much more competitive price of £164: almost 50% off.

Our reviewer found the Chronos Max easy to use, and it left her hair feeling “soft and healthy after straightening”. Its wide plates mean that achieving curls isn’t really possible but, when it comes to straightening, “the high-gloss plates really do produce an amazing shine”.

Read our full GHD Chronos Max review

3. GHD Platinum Plus: Our favourite straighteners overall

Black Friday price: £149 | View deal at John Lewis

£149 | View deal at John Lewis Full retail price: £249 | Amazon average price: £212

Pros Great results

Great results Fast

Fast Well-designed Cons More expensive than some rival models

Expert Reviews score: 5/5, Best Buy

Also rather expensive at their full price are GHD’s Platinum Plus straighteners. That said, they sit at the very top of our best hair straighteners roundup.

Sensors built into its floating plates monitor heat 250 times per second, in order to automatically maintain optimum levels and ensure consistently glossy and healthy results. In our testing, this proved effecitve: “The Platinum Plus straightened our reviewer’s curly hair in around half the time of other straightening tools, producing shinier tresses with less breakage.”

This Black Friday, you can get the Platinum Plus hair straighteners for £149 from John Lewis, Boots and Amazon.