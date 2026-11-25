We've been tracking down the latest greatest Black Friday deals on Dyson gear, so you don't have to

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Dyson is one of those brands, like Apple, that tends to keep its prices reassuringly high most of the year, so when Black Friday rolls around, it’s well worth keeping your eyes peeled for discounts.

This year there are deals on everything from vacuums and hard floor cleaners to hair dryers and straighteners, and – for once – most of the deals that we’ve seen so far are genuine.

If you can’t be bothered to look yourself, though, that’s where we come in. We’ve picked out a small handful of the best deals and listed them below. And we’ve also checked each one against its historic price, to ensure it’s a genuine, boda fide Black Friday banger

If these aren’t enough to whet your floor-cleanin’, hair-stylin’ appetite, have a look over at our main Black Friday deals hub for big dicounts on everything from laptops and phones to coffee machines, mattresses and air fryers.

The best Black Friday Dyson deals I’ve spotted so far

1. Dyson V16 Piston Animal

Black Friday price: £535 | View deal at Dyson

£535 | View deal at Dyson Lowest price ever on Dyson’s flagship vacuum

The V16 Piston Animal is the top of the range vacuum cleaner from Dyson and we loved it when we tested it, but it was far too expensive for our taste. Now it’s been dropped by £200 to £459 in this Black Friday deal it’s still pricey, but at this price it would have picked up an extra star.

This deal is available at most retailers, but if you add the code SAVE15 at checkout on the Dyson website, you can save an extra £15.

2. Dyson Pencilwash

Black Friday price: £179 | View deal at Dyson

£179 | View deal at Dyson Lowest price since launch

Not everyone lives in a big house with acres of linoleum flooring; and for those people, the PencilWash is ideal. It’s a super-manoeuvrable, super slim, extremely light and convenient replacement for your old-school mop and bucket, and makes keeping your tiles clean as easy as can be.

As with most Dyson products, the RRP on this is a little on the high side at £299 (the average price at Amazon is £246) , but the price of £179 makes it pretty good value. As with the V16 above, if use the promo code SAVE15 at checkout on the Dyson website and you’ll get an extra £15 off.

3. Dyson V10 Konical

Black Friday price: £299 | View deal at Amazon | Dyson

£299 | View deal at Amazon | Dyson 180-day averag price at Amazon: £366

The original Dyson V10 launched more than eight years ago, but remains a decent cordless even today. The V10 Konical isn’t the same machine; it’s an update, with new look and a user replaceable battery.

The biggest change, however, is to the floor head, which now has dual cones, that shed long hairs, so you no longer have to get in there with a knife and cut hair free as often as you used to.

This deal sees a whopping £66 slashed from the average Amazon price of £366 – and, yes, if you apply the SAVE15 promo code, you will get £15 off.

4. Dyson Supersonic hairdryer

Black Friday price: £200 | View deal at Dyson

£200 | Joint lowest ever price

When we reviewed the original Dyson Supersonic, we said it was “probably the best hairdr yer ever made”. It has since been supplemented (and bettered) by the Supersonic R in the range, but the original remains a great hairdryer and it has just been reduced to its joint lowest price.

£200 is still a lot to pay for a hairdryer of course, but if it makes you feel better, this is still £61 cheaper than the average price at Amazon.