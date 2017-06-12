Best duvet 2024: Top-notch tested feather, synthetic and silk quilts

How to choose the best duvet for you

What tog duvet do I need?

Tog ratings are based on a duvet’s ability to trap warm air – the higher the tog rating, the warmer the duvet. For a summer duvet, look for anything between 2.5 and 4.5 tog. For winter, go for 10.5 to 13.5. And for spring/autumn, seven to 10.5 tog is ideal. For an all-year duvet, you should hover around seven tog and you can also get all-season duvets, which consist of two separate duvets – generally a lightweight 4.5 tog for summer and a warmer nine tog for autumn and spring – which you can connect together for 13.5 tog in winter.

What about duvets for children?

Go for a lighter weight duvet of 4.5 tog, unless your child’s bedroom is very cold. Children are smaller, which means their duvet automatically traps more air and will feel warmer than it would to an adult. For a full-size single bed, go for a full-size single duvet, while for cots and cotbeds there are smaller duvets available. A duvet is not recommended for a child under one.

How do I choose the right size duvet for my bed?

It’s important to know that duvets come in six different sizes, and you will want to choose the right one for your bed. Too small and you will be fighting over who’s got the most cloth all night with your significant other; too big and it will be draping over the sides – not ideal if you want your bed to look nice and tidy once made. And if you’ve already got your duvet cover, buying the right size will save having to buy another.

Here are the duvet measurements for the six different types of duvets and the corresponding beds they are fit for:

Cot bed: 120 x 150cm

Single: 135 x 200cm

Double: 200 x 200cm

King: 230 x 220cm

Super king: 260 x 220cm

Emperor: 290 x 235cm

Make sure these measure up to the duvet cover on the labels before you buy.

Are heavier duvets warmer than lighter ones?

Not necessarily. As natural duvets have better thermal properties than synthetically filled ones, they need less filling to achieve the same level of warmth, making their weight misleading. Some high-end down duvets feel practically weightless, for example, yet can keep you toastier than a cheap, heavy man-made one.

What about fill power?

Duvets also have a “fill power”, which is essentially a measurement of quality. The higher the fill power, the better the duvet, both in terms of content and how long it’s likely to last. Fill power is measured in cubic centimetres per gramme and ratings vary between 345gsm (grammes per square metre) and 750gsm for feather and/or down duvets, and 475gsm to 750gsm for synthetic and specialist duvets.

In our testing, we found that some high-end down duvets felt practically weightless, but they still managed to keep us warmer than a cheap, heavy man-made duvet.

What filling should I go for?

Your first choice is between natural and synthetic. Duvets made from natural fillings – wool, silk, feathers or down – tend to be more breathable – proved to be more breathable in our tests (and, therefore, suitable for all seasons) and they last longer, sometimes up to 30 years. The most lightweight are those with down filling – great for insulation as they trap warm air in and keep cold air out. Meanwhile, feather fillings tend to be heavier, due to the quills. You can also get a combination of both. But while these are no good for allergy sufferers, both silk and wool fillings are naturally hypoallergenic and dust mite resistant.