Black Friday Coffee Machine Deals LIVE: Unbelievable Bargains
The never-ending search for early Black Friday coffee machine bargains continues in our LIVE blog
We’ve been finding some brilliant early Black Friday coffee machine deals in our previous live blogs, and today we’ll be back on the search for the tastiest, most caffeinated bargains we can find. If you can’t muster the time or energy to scour the sales at Amazon, John Lewis, AO, Currys, Argos, then we’ll be doing it for you all day.
There have already been some stonking bargains on a swathe of top-rated machines from our Best Coffee Machines round-up, including deals on our favourite Nespresso, filter coffee, manual espresso and bean-to-cup machines – some are the best we’ve seen in the last couple of years. So, if you’re ready and raring to snaffle a caffeine-packed bargain for your kitchen, then you’ll find the biggest deals here so keep checking back regularly to see if we’ve found the perfect machine for you.
Black Friday Coffee Machine Deals: LIVE
16 Nov | 17:06
Sage Bambino
- Manual espresso machine
- Average price: £287
- Now only £229 at Amazon
Probably the best affordable manual espresso machine there is. If you want the tastiest coffee, and don’t mind learning the ropes, the Bambino will embarrass far pricier bean-to-cup models. This small, perfectly formed machine makes simply delicious espresso, cappuccino and more.
16 Nov | 15:06
Nespresso Vertuo Pop
- Nespresso Vertuo capsule machine
- Average price: £74
- Now only £58 at Amazon
We love the Vertuo Pop: it’s a compact, stylish little coffee machine. Nespresso’s Vertuo capsules are a wonderfully simple option for brewing tasty coffee, and they’re noticeably better at longer coffees. You get 30 capsules free into the bargain, too.
16 Nov | 14:20
Melitta Look V Timer
- Filter coffee machine
- Retail price: £105
- Now only £59.99 at Currys
Price hikes sent this once sensibly-priced machine into the triple-figured stratosphere, so it’s great to see reduced to £60. It’s more expensive than basic models, but it’s worth the extra cash: the removable water tank is handy, and the nifty timer function can have your coffee brewed right on time every morning. Lovely.
L’OR Barista Sublime
- Nespresso capsule machine
- Average price: £80
- Now only £59 at L’OR
This is looking to be one of the best deals of the Black Friday sales in 2023. We love this compact Nespresso machine (it received 5 stars in our L’OR Barista Sublime review), and now that it comes bundled with 150 capsules it’s an absolute steal. Simple, elegant and brilliant.
16 Nov | 12:36
Melitta Barista T Smart
- Fully automatic bean-to-cup machine
- Average price: £847
- Now only £450 at Argos
We reviewed the Melitta Barista TS Smart a few years back and were duly blown away. This fully automatic bean-to-cup machine lacks a few of the fancier features, but it still serves up superb espresso, latte and cappuccino in addition to 15 other drink recipes. Install the Melitta Connect app on your phone, and you can customise your own recipes, too.