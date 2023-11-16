Expert Reviews

Black Friday Coffee Machine Deals LIVE: Unbelievable Bargains

Deals
Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine next to Black Friday Coffee Machine Deals headline text

The never-ending search for early Black Friday coffee machine bargains continues in our LIVE blog

We’ve been finding some brilliant early Black Friday coffee machine deals in our previous live blogs, and today we’ll be back on the search for the tastiest, most caffeinated bargains we can find. If you can’t muster the time or energy to scour the sales at Amazon, John Lewis, AO, Currys, Argos, then we’ll be doing it for you all day.

There have already been some stonking bargains on a swathe of top-rated machines from our Best Coffee Machines round-up, including deals on our favourite Nespresso, filter coffee, manual espresso and bean-to-cup machines – some are the best we’ve seen in the last couple of years. So, if you’re ready and raring to snaffle a caffeine-packed bargain for your kitchen, then you’ll find the biggest deals here so keep checking back regularly to see if we’ve found the perfect machine for you.

Black Friday Coffee Machine Deals: LIVE

16 Nov | 17:06

Sage Bambino pouring a single espresso shot

Sage Bambino

Probably the best affordable manual espresso machine there is. If you want the tastiest coffee, and don’t mind learning the ropes, the Bambino will embarrass far pricier bean-to-cup models. This small, perfectly formed machine makes simply delicious espresso, cappuccino and more.

16 Nov | 15:06

Nespresso Vertuo PopNespresso Vertuo Pop machine next to a milk bottle, latte and a Vertuo capsule

We love the Vertuo Pop: it’s a compact, stylish little coffee machine. Nespresso’s Vertuo capsules are a wonderfully simple option for brewing tasty coffee, and they’re noticeably better at longer coffees. You get 30 capsules free into the bargain, too.

16 Nov | 14:20

Melitta Look V Timer filter coffee machine on white background with Approved Deal roundel

Melitta Look V Timer

Price hikes sent this once sensibly-priced machine into the triple-figured stratosphere, so it’s great to see reduced to £60. It’s more expensive than basic models, but it’s worth the extra cash: the removable water tank is handy, and the nifty timer function can have your coffee brewed right on time every morning. Lovely.

16 Nov | 13:00L'OR Barista Sublime coffee machine with Approved Deal logo on white background

L’OR Barista Sublime

This is looking to be one of the best deals of the Black Friday sales in 2023. We love this compact Nespresso machine (it received 5 stars in our L’OR Barista Sublime review), and now that it comes bundled with 150 capsules it’s an absolute steal. Simple, elegant and brilliant.

16 Nov | 12:36

Melitta Barista T Smart bean-to-cup coffee machine pouring two frothy lattes on a white background

Melitta Barista T Smart

We reviewed the Melitta Barista TS Smart a few years back and were duly blown away. This fully automatic bean-to-cup machine lacks a few of the fancier features, but it still serves up superb espresso, latte and cappuccino in addition to 15 other drink recipes. Install the Melitta Connect app on your phone, and you can customise your own recipes, too.

