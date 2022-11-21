Best Oodie 2022: The best blanket hoodies to keep you snuggly and warm

With gas bills higher than ever, everyone has become more conscious of how often they turn the heating on; one of the best ways to keep yourself warm without central heating is by using the best Oodie. We’re serious – even Martin Lewis recommends investing in one of these enormous wearable blanket hoodies to keep yourself warm.

We’ve all heard the phrase “it’s not that cold in here, just put another layer on,” at some point in life, and it’s safe to say that Oodies are the gold standard of layering up. With fluffy linings, massive pockets and an oversized fit that normally stretches to your knees. And while you might be reluctant to cover up an outfit in the name of keeping warm, let’s admit it - blanket hoodies make you look drop-dead gorgeous and glamorous in the process.

How to choose the best Oodie for you

What is an Oodie?

Oodies have taken the world by storm in recent years, and it’s not just because they do wonders for everyone’s figure. These thick, fluffy, oversized hoodies keep body heat in and cold winter chills out while providing a knee-length blanket that can be effortlessly worn about the house.

Of course, they’re so popular that the word “Oodie” has become synonymous with blanket hoodies despite just being one brand. This generalisation is not uncommon with new hit products; the brand name Hoover is still a colloquial name for vacuum cleaners, despite being overtaken in terms of quality and suction power by its competitors. And, now that there are so many Oodies on the market, the same might be true for blanket hoodies.

Are there different types of Oodie?

The most common form of blanket hoodie is a round neck hoodie that is both 10 sizes too big and fully lined with a thick woolly blanket. Given their size and thickness, blanket hoodies are not a garment you’d want to wear out of the house. However, they’re perfect for snuggling up in because many are knee-length or longer which, alongside their wide fit, means it’s easy to curl up with and fit your whole body inside.

To throw a spanner in the works, there are also other types of Oodie available. Some come with zips down the front, which make it easier to take on and off, they have wild patterns on them, and you can even get blanket hoodies for your dog.

How much should I spend?

The most famous branded blanket hoodies, such as the Oodie or the Comfy, are on the more expensive side. While you can get special limited edition patterns that cost a little more, for a normal Oodie, we wouldn’t recommend spending more than £60 or £70. Spend that much, and you’ll be getting the best quality fabrics, build and nicest-looking fit. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to find a multi-buy deal to bring the cost per item down.

However, money is tighter than ever right now, so we’ve provided some cheaper options that will still keep you toasty warm without breaking the bank. These may not be as thick and chunky as the expensive brands, but they still provide a comfortable, cosy layer to help stave off the cold. Our cheaper Oodies retail for around £15 to £20 and will still be a huge help in the winter.

The best Oodies you can buy in 2022

1. Oodie Family Pack: Best for all the family

Single Oodie-branded blanket hoodies are incredibly expensive; expect to pay at least £70 for an Oodie on sale, spanning to above £90. That’s why we can’t recommend buying Oodies individually. Despite their incomparable quality, comfortable vegan-friendly sherpa insides and immense range of patterns, it is simply not worth that money when there are deals to be had.

For example, with this bundle deal, you can purchase four adult-sized Oodies for £202. That makes each Oodie just under £51 overall, saving over £150, and unlike other multi-buy deals, you don’t need to get matching colours for the whole clan. Instead, each person can choose from 40 options, including plain colours, pizza and chips, and a sloth pattern.

To sweeten the deal, the Oodie is machine washable up to 40 degrees, is 100% cruelty-free, is free shipping and has a 30-day free returns period.

Key details – Material: vegan sherpa fleece; Machine washable: Yes

2. SLEPZON Blanket Hoodie: Best zip-up Oodie

Oodies with zips can be difficult to find, but this one’s excellent quality, thick and super soft to the touch. While you have to compromise a little on lounge-ability – the zip can be a little less comfortable when lying on your front – the zip has far more benefits than it does drawbacks.

The zip makes it really easy to take the blanket on and off without having to stand up and pull it over your head every time. You could even wear the blanket open to help regulate your body temperature. Or, if the feeling of having something thick around your neck while sleeping is a sensory nightmare, the zip allows you to only zip the hoodie up to where it’s comfortable. You don’t have to worry about it sliding down over time as it locks into place.

Key details – Material: Polyester sherpa fleece; Machine Washable: Yes

3. THE COMFY Original Wearable Blanket: Best all-round Oodie

The Comfy original is an excellent blanket hoodie with a super-soft sherpa fleece lining and smooth fabric on the outside. It’s a brilliant option for anyone looking to get the best quality blanket hoodie for a reasonable price. The regular fit has a slightly dipped hem at the back, which helps you to cuddle up inside the blanket when sitting down, while the thick, chunky sleeves are manoeuvrable enough to roll up your arms.

However, Comfy also have other options, including a child-sized hoodie blanket and a quarter zip option, which is ideal for people who don’t like having blankets close to their necks. The only downside is that there are fewer colour options available than with pricier competitors, but if you’re just in it for the warmth factor, the Comfy is a fantastic fit.

Key details – Material: Microfiber, Sherpa; Machine Washable: Yes

4. Sienna Hoodie Blanket: Best cheap Oodie

While spending less on chunky blanket hoodies means you’re guaranteed to get a slightly thinner Oodie than the original, that doesn’t mean you won’t still feel cocooned in a budget option. The Sienna hoodie blanket is a testament to this; its fluffy lining, chunky sleeves and knee-length fit make it just as perfect for slouching around the house as other options. In fact, the sleeves are long enough to cover the average length arm and still have loads of slack.

This option has a fluffy fleece lining and soft fabric on the outside, making it comfortable and cosy. Conveniently, it’s also machine washable, meaning you don’t need to worry about spillages ruining your look. Essentially, if you want to keep warm on a tight budget and you can compromise a little on thickness, this blanket hoodie is a perfect choice.

Key details – Material: 100% Polyester; Machine Washable: Yes

5. Dottie Pink Blanket Hoodie: Best blanket hoodie to avoid overheating

Oodies are a great way to stay cosy and comfortable this winter, but those who are particularly warm-blooded may find that thicker blanket hoodies make them overheat very quickly. If you struggle with overheating but still want an Oodie to slouch about in, then consider this Dottie one from Dunelm.

This blanket hoodie is not lined with fluffy sherpa as the other Oodies featured on this roundup, making it far more lightweight but still soft and comfortable. It’s machine washable and can be tumble dried on a cool setting, adding that necessary practical element. Be warned though - you’ll want to wash it before you wear it, as the brand-new product is prone to dropping fluff about the house!

Key details – Material: 100% Polyester; Machine Washable: Yes

