Amazon Prime Day October Sale: The Best Coffee Machine Deals – LIVE

Amazon Prime Day is back and this time around we’re going to be serving up the most delicious coffee machine deals in this live blog. Whether you’re hunting for a manual espresso machine, a time-saving bean-to-cup model, a simple filter coffee machine or an easy-to-use capsule coffee machine, we’ll be finely grinding all of Amazon’s latest deals to brew up some discount delights.

As ever, the deals are time limited and they’re only available to Amazon Prime members. (Not a member? Then sign up for the Amazon Prime Free Trial here.) Those tasty Prime Day Deals started brewing in the small hours of 10 October and they’ll keep warm on the hot plate until Midnight 11 October – but bear in mind that stock is limited, too, and every year we see many of the best deals sell out long before 24 hours is up.

Read on and you’ll find all the buying advice you need to hit that Buy Now button with confidence. We’ve reviewed a vast number of coffee machines over the years, and we only recommend coffee machines that we’ve personally tested. We’ll always explain what’s good about each machine, and give some context about the discount compared to real, year-round average prices rather than misleading RRPs.

Sit back, scroll down and we’ll keep serving steaming hot coffee machine deals until Prime Day finally draws to a close.