Amazon Prime Day October Sale: The Best Coffee Machine Deals – LIVE
Discover the tastiest, most caffeinated Amazon Prime Day bargains with our live blog of the finest coffee machine deals
Amazon Prime Day is back and this time around we’re going to be serving up the most delicious coffee machine deals in this live blog. Whether you’re hunting for a manual espresso machine, a time-saving bean-to-cup model, a simple filter coffee machine or an easy-to-use capsule coffee machine, we’ll be finely grinding all of Amazon’s latest deals to brew up some discount delights.
As ever, the deals are time limited and they’re only available to Amazon Prime members. (Not a member? Then sign up for the Amazon Prime Free Trial here.) Those tasty Prime Day Deals started brewing in the small hours of 10 October and they’ll keep warm on the hot plate until Midnight 11 October – but bear in mind that stock is limited, too, and every year we see many of the best deals sell out long before 24 hours is up.
Read on and you’ll find all the buying advice you need to hit that Buy Now button with confidence. We’ve reviewed a vast number of coffee machines over the years, and we only recommend coffee machines that we’ve personally tested. We’ll always explain what’s good about each machine, and give some context about the discount compared to real, year-round average prices rather than misleading RRPs.
Sit back, scroll down and we’ll keep serving steaming hot coffee machine deals until Prime Day finally draws to a close.
[10/10 09:59] The best Nespresso machine deal is back (and it’s not even made by Nespresso)
L’OR Barista Sublime | Average price £82, Now £50 | View deal at Amazon
The L’OR Barista Sublime is a brilliant Nespresso machine with a twist – it’s not actually made by Nespresso at all. Don’t let that put you off, though. Philips and L’OR have teamed up to create a brilliant little machine that supports both standard Nespresso capsules (not Vertuo, although you’ll find some Vertuo machines on this page shortly) and L’OR capsules to boot, including the larger L’OR XXL capsules which pour extra strong espressos.
At £50, this is as cheap as this particular machine gets. If you just want decent-tasting coffee with a minimum of hassle, and you like the idea of a machine that’s more versatile than a standard Nespresso model, this is a no-brainer.
[10/10 10:44] Our favourite affordable manual espresso machine is on sale
Sage Bambino | Average price £290, Now £199 | View deal at Amazon
At its current sale price of £199, there is no better manual espresso machine. It’s better than its long-term rival, the De’Longhi Dedica in almost every way. It’s better looking, better built, easier to use and it serves much better espresso. Take the time to master your milk frothing, and the Bambino will serve up stunning lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites and more with panache.