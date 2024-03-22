Get the stylish four-star Lavazza Jolie coffee machine at a fantastic price in Amazon’s spring sale

The average price of the Expert Reviews Recommended Lavazza Jolie coffee machine was already a very reasonable £70 and now, thanks to the Amazon spring sale, you can upgrade your morning espresso for only £54.

We put the Lavazza Jolie through its paces and found out that despite being the smallest of the A Modo Mio machines it doesn’t compromise on quality coffee, making it a great option for those who don’t want to invest in a manual espresso machine. Remember that this deal will only be brewing until Monday 25 March, so don’t let it go cold.

Did the Lavazza Jolie get a good review?