Get the stylish four-star Lavazza Jolie coffee machine at a fantastic price in Amazon’s spring sale
The tried-and-tested Lavazza Jolie coffee machine is slick, compact and very affordable – even more so in the Amazon spring sale
The average price of the Expert Reviews Recommended Lavazza Jolie coffee machine was already a very reasonable £70 and now, thanks to the Amazon spring sale, you can upgrade your morning espresso for only £54.
We put the Lavazza Jolie through its paces and found out that despite being the smallest of the A Modo Mio machines it doesn’t compromise on quality coffee, making it a great option for those who don’t want to invest in a manual espresso machine. Remember that this deal will only be brewing until Monday 25 March, so don’t let it go cold.
Did the Lavazza Jolie get a good review?
- In our full Lavazza Jolie review, we gave the coffee machine four stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
What’s so good about the Lavazza Jolie?
- The Lavazza Jolie lives up to its name (French for “pretty”). Looking sleek and chic, it’s one of the most attractive Lavazza machines on the market.
- It keeps things super simple with a single “Stop&Go” button that makes the machine easy to use for a tasty espresso every time.
- Lavazza’s machines use compostable EcoCaps, which can be conveniently discarded with your food waste at home.
- The Lavazza Jolie was already very affordable at its original price of £95 (when we reviewed it) but the sale price of just £54 makes it an unmissable budget option.
Are there any disadvantages to this Lavazza Jolie deal?
- While the single button system is streamlined and straightforward, in our testing we found this could also be occasionally restrictive.
- We also found that the small size of the machine, while convenient, means the capsule bin becomes full quite quickly and requires regular emptying.
How has the Lavazza Jolie’s price changed over time?
- The Lavazza Jolie was £95 when we first reviewed it.
- With the average price being £70, this means the current price will save you £16.
Where can I find more coffee machine deals?
