Treat yourself to the four-star Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee machine in Amazon’s spring sale
The Nespresso Vertuo Pop offers a compact design without compromising coffee quality, and you can buy it now for less on Amazon
View deal at Amazon
There is no motivation quite like that morning coffee to get you up in the morning. With the Vertuo Pop, Nespresso has created a budget, easy-to-use coffee machine that doesn’t complicate your coffee. And better yet, you can now get your hands on it for only £59 in Amazon’s spring sale.
You’ll want to hurry, though, as this deal won’t stay around for long. Amazon’s spring sale ends on Monday 25 March so you’ll want to grab this one before it ends.
Did the Nespresso Vertuo Pop get a good review?
- In our in-depth Nespresso Vertuo Pop review, our kitchen experts rated it four stars out of five.
- It was also awarded an Expert Reviews Recommended badge.
What’s so good about the Nespresso Vertuo Pop?
- It’s simple to use, with only one button to turn on the machine and make your drink.
- Its compact design comes in different colours and so it can fit easily into any room you need it to.
- The quality of the coffee is great.
Are there any disadvantages to this Nespresso Vertuo Pop deal?
- There is a limited cup height, and so you are unable to use bigger mugs.
- Our experts found that the machine can be a bit temperamental.
How has the Nespresso Vertuo Pop’s price changed over time?
- When we first reviewed the Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee machine, it cost £99.
- Its average price is usually around £76.
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
