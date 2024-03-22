Treat yourself to the four-star Nespresso Vertuo Pop coffee machine in Amazon’s spring sale

There is no motivation quite like that morning coffee to get you up in the morning. With the Vertuo Pop, Nespresso has created a budget, easy-to-use coffee machine that doesn’t complicate your coffee. And better yet, you can now get your hands on it for only £59 in Amazon’s spring sale.

You’ll want to hurry, though, as this deal won’t stay around for long. Amazon’s spring sale ends on Monday 25 March so you’ll want to grab this one before it ends.

Did the Nespresso Vertuo Pop get a good review?