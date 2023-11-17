Get a PHENOMENAL PlayStation 5 deal this Black Friday
Awarded five stars and a Best Buy award in our PlayStation 5 review, the PS5 represents a substantial leap from its predecessor, the PS4, in almost every aspect. The heart of the PS5 lies in its powerful technical specifications. It boasts an AMD-made processor capable of running games in 4K at up to 120fps, alongside a custom 825GB NVMe SSD for significantly reduced load times. Paired with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, an octa-core AMD Zen 2-based CPU and an AMD RDNA 2-based GPU, it delivers a remarkable 10.28 teraFLOPS of power, far surpassing the PS4 Pro.
Design-wise, the PS5’s large and heavy build is matched by its striking aesthetics, featuring white finishes and sweeping curves. It includes a variety of ports and a USB Type-C port for enhanced connectivity.
A key feature of the PS5 is its DualSense controller, which has been lauded as one of the best game controllers ever created. Its ergonomic design and advanced haptic feedback provide an immersive gaming experience. The controller’s triggers can adjust resistance levels, adding a new dimension to gameplay.
Sony has also updated the user interface of the PS5, offering a seamless and intuitive experience. The new Game Hub and Control Bar enhance navigation and customization, making it more user-friendly.
In terms of performance, the PS5 supports ray tracing for realistic lighting effects and has a strong cooling system, ensuring quiet operation. It supports both 1080p and 2160p resolutions, and a recent firmware update has enabled most games to run at 1440p.
The console also offers backwards compatibility with most PS4 games, allowing players to import saves and use a PS4 controller for gaming. The PlayStation Plus Collection adds value by offering a selection of PS4 games for free to subscribers.
