This LAST-MINUTE PlayStation 5 Amazon Prime Day deal is worth the wait

We’ve been hunting for a good PS5 Prime Day deal since the event began, and we’ve finally found one. Right now, you can pick up the standard PS5 (with disc drive) plus EA FC 24 for just £409, down from an original price of £540. That’s a remarkably good deal: the PS5 alone hit an all-time-low price of £430 earlier this month for a limited time, and this Prime Day discount has gone even further.

But don’t wait too long, as this exclusive deal is only valid until Wednesday 11 October. You’ll also need to be a Prime member: you can sign up to Amazon Prime for free here.

The star of this bundle is the highly acclaimed PS5, a product that picked up a five-star rating and our Best Buy award in our full PS5 review. This next-gen console is a powerhouse in gaming, delivering outstanding performance and an exceptional gaming experience.

View deal at Amazon

One of the most noticeable improvements with the PS5 is its gorgeous new user interface. It’s sleek, intuitive, and incredibly user-friendly, making it a delight to navigate through your gaming library, friends, and various entertainment apps.

The DualSense controller is nothing short of astonishing. It brings a new level of immersion to your gaming experience, with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that respond to in-game actions, offering a tangible connection to the virtual world.