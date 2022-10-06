Google Pixel 7 unveiled with Tensor G2 chipset and improved cameras

Google’s Pixel 7 has been a bit of a certainty for a number of months now, but the company has finally shown it off to the world as part of its October ‘Made by Google’ launch event. And with the mid-priced Pixel 6a appearing earlier in the year, it was about time, too.

However, much like Apple’s recent move from last year’s iPhone 13 to the now fresh-off-the-line iPhone 14, there’s not a huge amount to get your teeth stuck into with this iteration. Those headline changes are perhaps more iterative than revolutionary, but what exactly is new for 2022?

One thing for certain is that the Pixel 7 already has the iPhone 14 beat when it comes to internal upgrades. Where the iPhone 14 uses the same A15 Bionic chipset as the previous model, the Pixel 7 is powered by the brand-new Tensor G2 processor – the natural successor to last year’s first-gen Google Tensor chip.

Exclusive to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Google says that the power consumption of “everyday activities” – such as web browsing, social scrolling and SMS typing – is lower than previous versions. It still retains the 2+2+4 core cluster of the original Tensor, but is manufactured using a smaller, more efficient 4nm fabrication process and the maximum clock speed is now 50MHz higher at 2.85GHz.

During the launch, Google also claimed that the Tensor G2 is “smarter” than last year, courtesy of improved on-chip AI and machine learning algorithms. The on-board Titan M2 security chip also returns, and all Pixel 7 owners will receive free VPN access courtesy of Google One – although this won’t be available at launch.

While we’re on the topic of security, it’s worth briefly mentioning that the Pixel 7 finally supports biometric face unlocks. The first Pixel phone since 2019’s Pixel 4 to use this unlocking method, its return isn’t entirely surprising: reports of the Pixel 6’s finicky fingerprint scanner were widespread last year.

The Pixel 7 has received a bit of a design overhaul, featuring a new “zirconia-blasted aluminium finish” that’s made of 100% recycled materials. Introduced in the Pixel 6, the horizontal Geordi La Forge-style rear camera bar reappears, but it looks a bit different this year, with the two rear cameras now enclosed in a separate pill-shaped housing next to the LED flash unit.

The phone comes in a choice of three colours this year: Obsidian (black), Snow (white) and Lemongrass (a sort of pastel green). The base storage is 128GB with 8GB of RAM, or you can pay a bit extra for 256GB of internal space. You’ll want to choose wisely, too, since like last year, there’s no space for a microSD card.

Google didn’t mention how long the Pixel 7 is expected to last on a single charge under normal conditions, but when enabling the ‘Extreme Battery Saver’ options in the phone’s settings, it’s expected to reach up to 72 hours between charges.

The Pixel 7 is running the latest version of Google’s mobile OS: Android 12. There’s not much to be said about the software side of things this year – aside from a new audio message transcription feature in the SMS app – but Google has promised at least five years of monthly security updates.

The Pixel 7’s screen is smaller and lower resolution than its more expensive Pro-branded sibling. This year, we’re looking at a 6.3in FHD+ OLED number with a 90Hz refresh rate, and Google says that the brightness of the screen has been increased by 25%.

Photography is the name of the game when it comes to Google’s Pixel phones, and the Pixel 7 is no different. Although what’s weird is that the hardware hasn’t really changed this year, with the 50MP main camera returning alongside the 12MP ultrawide sensor. Google says that the ultrawide pictures on the selfie camera are “improved” but didn’t really go into much detail about what this means.

The company did mention that all cameras can now record at up to 4K resolution at 60fps, however. Software improvements include an expanded photo unblur mode, including the ability to digitally improve blurry faces in pictures taken on your old phone in the Google Photos app. Night Sight shooting is also two times faster than before, supposedly with a reduction in the amount of visual noise.

Google says that its Real Tone feature performs better than it did with the previous generation, and cinematic blur can now be applied in videos – essentially applying shallow depth of field in footage at 24fps. Stabilisation has been improved across the board, and you can now prioritise speech audio over background noise. A new feature called Dual allows you to record video on both the front and rear cameras simultaneously, too.

The Pixel 7 is available to preorder in the UK from today starting at £599 for the 128GB model, with a release date scheduled for 13 October. Stay tuned for my full verdict in the coming weeks.