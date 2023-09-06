Best mattress 2023: Tried and tested memory foam, pocket-sprung, hybrid and budget mattresses

When it comes to sprung models, you’ll likely think of traditional pocket sprung mattresses, where the springs are sewn into fabric pockets and topped with natural fillings such as wool, cotton or hemp. These usually offer better temperature regulation than foam models, but can be prone to suffering body impressions over time. Cheaper open-coil and continuous coil mattresses are best avoided since they readily transmit movements throughout the mattress.

Finally, you’ll find plenty of manufacturers now offer “hybrid” mattresses, which use a combination of pocket springs and foam, or other synthetic materials. These aim to combine the superior airflow of springs with the excellent cushioning properties of foam, but on the whole, these can still feel warmer than a traditional pocket sprung mattress.

Whether you opt for foam, springs or a combination of the two, the best mattresses deliver ample support and cushioning, so your choice will ultimately come down to personal preference.

What is a bed-in-a-box mattress?

Bed-in-a-box mattresses are becoming increasingly popular and more likely than not you’ve seen them advertised on television. These all-foam or hybrid options arrive vacuum-packed and rolled up inside a box rather than as a fully formed mattress. This makes them considerably easier to deliver and manoeuvre. Once unpacked, they quickly begin to expand, and within a few hours they’re ready to be slept on.

While some bed-in-a-box mattresses are available in stores for you to try out, many are online-only. Fortunately, nearly all of them are backed by lengthy at-home trial periods that allow you to test them out before committing. For more info on these money-back guarantees, see below.

How much should I spend?

When it comes to pricing, the sky truly is the limit, but as our roundup shows, a quality option doesn’t need to cost the earth. Affordable foam mattresses start at a fraction of the price of a good, traditional pocket-sprung model, all while offering excellent levels of comfort and support.

Don’t be tempted to choose your mattress on the price tag alone, however, as if it doesn’t suit your particular size, shape and sleeping style, you’ll have wasted every penny.

READ NEXT: The best mattresses for side sleepers

What is the best mattress for back pain?

When it comes to mattresses there’s no one-size-fits-all option, and so no single mattress type stands above the rest when it comes to alleviating back pain. Indeed, the best mattress for you depends on a number of factors, including the source of your back pain and your weight. For more info on the best mattress for back pain, see our best mattress for a bad back roundup. Alternatively, for more info on other things to think about before you take the plunge and buy a new mattress, see the extended buyer’s guide after our mini-reviews.

How we test mattresses

At the risk of stating the obvious, we test our mattresses by sleeping on them. However, as we do so, there are a number of factors we aim to take into account. In addition to comfort and support, two important factors are firmness and temperature control (though we may also take factors such as edge support and motion isolation into account).

For instance, some mattresses, all-foam ones in particular, might feel warmer than others, which makes them a less suitable option for those who are prone to overheating at night.

The base on which you put your mattress – whether that be a solid divan base, sprung slatted bed or even the floor – impacts how a mattress will feel beneath you. And while we can’t always test a variety of bed bases when reviewing a mattress, we’ll always take this into account.

We also consider value for money as a factor when reviewing mattresses, as well as the length of any trial period that may be offered (these are common, particularly in the bed-in-a-box market).

READ NEXT: The best mattress toppers to buy