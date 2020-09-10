Best bedding 2021: Make savings on our favourite duvet covers, sheets and bedding sets

Getting a good night’s sleep is vital. And while you might think picking the best mattress is all that matters when it comes to getting forty winks, you don’t want to risk skimping on what you'll actually be putting on top of it.

We’re talking about bedding. From the frugal to the flowery, there’s plenty of choice when shopping for duvet covers and pillow cases. And on top of aesthetics, there’s the all-important question of comfort. Whether it be a luxurious silk spread or more basic cotton, bedding can be found in a whole range of different materials.

But don’t worry, we’re here to save you from that last-minute dash to the department store. Whichever way you want to dress your mattress, we’ve compiled a list of the best bedding sets for you, as well as a handy buyer’s guide to answer any questions you might have before you buy.

READ NEXT: Best travel pillows to buy

Save 35% on Cloverlane's cotton percale bedding set You can currently save up to 35% on select products at Cloverlane, including the cotton percale bedding set we've featured in our roundup. A king size set (including a duvet cover, fitted sheet and pillow cases) is down from £155 to £101. Cloverlane Save up to 35% Buy Now

Best bedding: At a glance

How to choose the best bedding for you

What material should I buy?

The material of your duvet cover, bedsheet or pillow cases could have just as much of an impact on your comfort during the night as the thickness of your duvet or the firmness of your mattress. Some of the most common bedding materials include:

Cotton: Traditionally, one of the most popular and accessible bedding materials, cotton is soft, smooth, easy to look after, and relatively affordable. For the highest quality cotton, choose Egyptian or Pima. While more expensive than some other varieties - such as upland - the extra softness you’ll get from the long fibres in Egyptian and pima cotton can’t be beaten.

Flannel: Great for the winter months, flannelette bedding is commonly made from cotton or synthetic material that has been brushed, resulting in a fabric that is fluffy and warm. The quality of flannel is not measured in terms of thread count (which we’ll get to below), but instead by grams per square metre.

Tencel: Tencel is a brand name, referring to a material made from the wood pulp of Eucalyptus trees. Soft and naturally antimicrobial, Tencel is seen as a more environmentally friendly alternative to cotton, with a more energy and chemical efficient production process.

Polyester: Polyester is a synthetic fabric made from the same polymers that are used to make plastic water bottles. As such, it isn’t the most environmentally friendly. Polyester sheets are cheap and while they can be soft and durable, they are prone to become rough and scratchy over time.

Silk: Smooth and soft, silk is the material of choice for those who want a bit of luxury in their bedroom. Of course, such luxury comes at a price, and delicate materials such as silk will also require a higher standard of care.

Blends: There are also a range of fabric blends to choose from, most of which include cotton to some degree. The most common blend is cotton and polyester (a cheaper alternative to buying 100% cotton) but you can also buy bedding made from cotton and rayon (a chemically treated bamboo pulp), cotton and bamboo, or nylon and polyester.

READ NEXT: Best mattress topper

What thread count should I look out for?

For most woven fabrics – with the exception of flannel and synthetic knitted materials such as polyester – quality is usually measured in terms of thread count. This refers to the number of vertical and horizontal threads woven together per square inch – the idea being that the more threads, the higher the quality.

But this shouldn’t always be taken entirely at face value. A higher thread count doesn’t always mean you'll have a more comfortable experience, especially if the threads used aren’t good quality to begin with. A thread count of 200 will feel crisp and cool – better for summer months – whereas a thread count above 400 might feel softer and warmer. But be sceptical about bedding claiming to offer any higher than this; as a general rule, quality over quantity is better.

The best bedding sets to buy

1. Argos Home Easycare Polycotton Duvet Set: Best complete bedding set on a budget

Price: From £10 (single) | Buy now from Argos



If you’re looking for some cheap bedding, then this simple set from Argos should suffice. Made from a blend of polyester (52%) and cotton (48%), with a 144-thread count, it’s not going to be the softest or best quality bedding set ever, but it’s a decent buy on a minimal budget – an ideal option for a student bedroom.

And it comes in a surprisingly wide range of colours – 16 in total – from white, Super White and Crystal to Cafe Mocha and cream.

Key features - Sizes: Single, double, king, super king; Colours: White, aqua, black and grey, black and red, black, blue, cafe mocha and cream, crystal, grey, pale pink, pink, red, super white, stone, sand, yellow; Material: 48% cotton, 52% polyester; Thread count: 144; Washing instructions: Machine washable at 40°C

Buy now from Argos

2. Eve Sleep’s Washed Cotton Duvet Set: Best all-round bedding

Price: From £59 | Buy now from Eve



If you’ve read our best mattress, best mattress topper and best pillow roundups, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to find bedding from Eve featured here.

Made from 100% cotton, this duvet set has been given an enzyme wash to soften it up and give it a more worn-in textured look. According to Eve, the bedding looks even better with creases (“crumpled charm” is the exact phrase used), so you don’t need to worry about ironing them out. This should come as a relief to many who find ironing bedding to be the arduous task that it is.

The washed cotton duvet cover comes in a choice of colours, though the set (Duvet cover and pillowcases only. You’ll have to purchase the fitted sheet separately) is only available in a muted pastel pink for now. If that doesn’t take your fancy, you can find Eve’s full range of bed linen here. It’s also worth checking out the brand’s cotton percale and Jersey bedding.

Key features - Sizes: Single, double, king, super king; Colours: Pink, white, grey; Material: 100% cotton; Warranty: 2 years

Buy now from Eve

3. La Redoute Interieurs Saraya Floral Duvet Cover: Best duvet cover for floral flamboyance

Price: From £35 | Buy now from La Redoute



Want to channel your inner Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and bring some pizzazz to your bedroom? La Redoute have you sorted with a whole range of printed duvet covers.

This exotic number is adorned with palm trees and wildlife, with an 80/cm² thread count and taped edges. Again, you’ll have to buy pillowcases separately, but if you want to make a statement with your bedding, this one’s for you.

Key features - Duvet cover size: Single, double, king, super king; Pillowcase sizes: Standard, square; Material: Cotton percale; Thread count: 80/cm²; Washing instructions: Machine washable at 60°C

Buy now from La Redoute

4. Cloverlane Cotton Percale Bedding Set: A silky smooth bedding set

Price: From £110 | Buy now from Cloverlane



Cloverlane, the homeware brand behind Nectar and Dreamcloud mattresses (formerly known as Resident), recently launched a luxury bedding line. The range of sheets, duvet covers, and pillowcases come in a choice of fabrics: 100% organic cotton percale, sateen or washed linen.

We tested the cotton percale bedding set and found it to be very soft and smooth, with a luxurious silk-like quality. According to Cloverlane, this is designed to get softer still with every wash, though we have yet to put that claim to the test. If anything, some might find it too smooth, and the lack of friction meant that my pillows would occasionally begin to slide off the bed in the middle of the night.

As a luxury bedding line, it’s not cheap. Prices start at £110 for a single set, with a double set costing £140 and a king £155. That said, you do get a complete set for your money, including two pillow cases, a duvet cover and a fitted sheet (plus a fabric bag for neat storage).

This cotton percale bedding is a great summer choice for those in the market for luxury quality, without forking out £399 for a Gingerlily silk duvet cover (see below). It’s perhaps worth noting that, although Cloverlane doesn’t offer a trial period as such, you do get the option to trial a pair of pillowcases for £10. Then, if you decide to go for the bedding, you’ll get a £10 discount.

Key features - Sizes: Single, double, king, super king; Colours: Ocean blue, dove grey, pure white; Material: 100% organic cotton percale; Washing instructions: Machine washable at 40°C

Buy now from Cloverlane

5. Gingerlily silk double duvet cover: Best duvet cover for designer luxury

Price: £399 | Buy now from Harrods



Many will baulk at a price such as this for a duvet cover. But Harrods has been a staple name in household luxury for years, and this silk double duvet cover is nothing if not true to form. It’s made from mulberry silk which, it is worth noting, is the highest quality silk that you can buy. According to Harrods, it’s also “valued for its health-giving benefits and ability to regulate body temperature”.

If you’re only after simple comfort, this bedding is perhaps not for you. But if you’ve got the money to spare, it’s a solid luxury choice. Many will also be pleased to hear that it can be machine washed at a maximum temperature of 30°C (and Gingerlily also recommends using its silk wash to preserve quality).

Key features - Duvet cover sizes: Double; Pillowcase sizes: Boudoir, Oxford, square; Colours: White, nude, charcoal, silver grey, vintage pink; Material:100% mulberry silk; Thread count: 400-600; Washing instructions: Machine washable at 30°C

Buy now from Harrods

6. L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set: Best sheets for warmth

Price: From £99 | Buy now from L.L. Bean



If you’re looking for something soft and warm for the winter months, you can’t go far wrong with these flannelette sheets from L.L. Bean. The 100% brushed cotton will keep you cosy in colder climates, while not being quite as thick and stifling as some alternatives. As such, you could even use these on your bed all year round – although those prone to getting too hot at night should err on the side of caution.

Nothing too fancy, they come in a lovely selection of muted colours. And for just over £98 for a twin set, you’ll get a fitted sheet, flat sheet and pillowcase (while larger sets come with two pillowcases).

Key features - Sizes: Twin, double, queen, king; Colours: Bay blue, heather grey, mineral green, driftwood, natural, white, sunlight, silver sage, mariner blue; Material: 100% brushed cotton; Weight: 5 oz.

Buy now from L.L. Bean

7. Lekka duvet cover set: An innovative, easy-to-change duvet set

Price: £40 | Buy now from Amazon



This duvet cover from the newly launched brand Lekka is a little bit different from your standard bedding. Instead of fitting over your duvet in the traditional fashion, through a sealable opening at the bottom, Lekka’s duvet cover has a large zipper that runs across three sides (leaving the top side zipper-free). This allows you to completely unfold the cover, lay the duvet on flat, and then zip it back up again. As such, it’s designed for those who can’t bear the hassle of making the bed.

Indeed, when we tested it out, the merits of this new system are apparent; removing the cover to throw it in the wash becomes particularly speedy. However, it’s worth adding that you only really get the benefit if you have enough space around your bed, and those of you with your bed set up in the corner of your room might still struggle.

Nevertheless, this alternative method is an interesting one, and the Lekka duvet cover is one to consider for those who dread the days when it’s time to change your bed sheets. Plus, you can rest assured that the zipper does not get in the way of comfort when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep.

Key features - Sizes: Double; Colours: Classic blue, millennial pink, simply orange; Material: 100% cotton; Washing instructions: Machine washable at 30°C