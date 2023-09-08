Honor 90 Lite review: Performs well in a sparse field

Honor 90 Lite review: Performance and battery life

As I just mentioned, the Honor 90 Lite has a pretty humble processor. It’s a Mediatek Dimensity 6020 chip, which is a relatively new entry-level 7nm CPU that falls a little short of the Snapdragon 695 found in the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, the Poco X5 and other slightly more expensive but still sub-£300 phones. CPU and GPU benchmark scores follow suit, coming up shy of the Snapdragon 695 crowd, as well as the more capable Dimensity 920 chip used in the Motorola G73 5G.

Not that the chip Honor has chosen falls short of requirements. For general browsing, casual app usage and even light gaming, I found it to be perfectly fine, doubtless aided by a generous 8GB of RAM. There are pauses and stutters here and there, but you’ll only notice them if you’re used to running more capable mid-range and flagship phones, which most prospective Honor 90 Lite users won’t be.

As for more advanced applications, it will play Genshin Impact, albeit with frequent hitches in the action on the game’s lowest graphical settings. An affordable gaming phone this is not. While performance is relatively humble here, it’s worth mentioning again that the Honor 90 Lite gives you 256GB of internal storage. That’s not exactly unheard of, but it’s still going above and beyond for a £250 phone.

If the Honor 90 Lite’s performance is merely adequate, then its stamina is generally excellent. I found that I was able to go through a day of moderate usage, with around four hours of screen-on time, and would still have a good 60% left in the tank. You’re looking at potentially two days of normal usage in between charges. Given that it runs on a relatively small 4,500mAh battery, that’s quite the turn up for the books, and it points to some effective battery optimisation on the part of Honor. Where that smaller cell gets found out somewhat is in more intensive media tasks. In our usual looping video test, the Honor 90 Lite lasted 16hrs 18mins, which falls well short of the Moto G73 5G and any number of Poco and Redmi phones running on more efficient Snapdragon chips and larger 5,000mAh cells.

Stamina is far from an issue here, however. More problematic is the lack of a charger in the box. Most budget rivals will give you one, especially if you’re talking about Honor’s rival Chinese brands like Poco, Redmi and Realme. When you do find yourself a suitable brick, the Honor 90 Lite will support up to 35W charging, which is decent for the money, if below the top of the pile.

I used a 66W Honor charger, and was able to get the Honor 90 Lite from empty to 30% in 15 minutes. A full charge took just shy of 1hr 20mins.