Get a SIZZLING saving on the Kenwood Abbey Lux kettle this Boxing Day

While aesthetics are lovely to have, when it comes to making a brew, the only thing that really matters is the kettle’s ability to boil water. The Kenwood’s 3,000W internal heating coil took 2mins 15secs to boil 1l of water – the fastest of all 3,000W kettles we tested. Our full Kenwood Abbey Lux review goes into more detail on its performance.

It might not have the smarts of the Swan Alexa, the jealousy-inducing looks of the KitchenAid Artisan or any real bells and whistles to write home about, but it knocks out a stellar performance where it matters.