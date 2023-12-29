Get a SIZZLING saving on the Kenwood Abbey Lux kettle this Boxing Day
Nab Kenwood’s speedy boiler in a Amazon’s extended Boxing Day sale for £7 less
The mid-range Kenwood Abbey Lux kettle has dropped to a budget price in this extended Boxing Day deal on Amazon. When we review kettles, we put them through their paces in a suite of rigorous tests and, for its efforts, this Kenwood got four stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award. A four-star kettle for £28? Quickly, pop it in your trolley.
It’s a fair bit of kettle for its average £35 price tag and at £28, it’s even more kettle for your money. So what’s a fair bit of kettle? The Kenwood Abbey Lux has a 1.7l capacity in a 18.8 x 22 x 25cm (WDH) all-plastic body that weighs 0.99kg. The Abbey Lux sits on a 360-degree swivel base so you can make sure the handle is always facing where you need it. If the all-plastic body is a bit of a turn-off for you, there’s the partially plastic Bosch Styline or the glass Russell Hobbs Attentiv. However, as a general rule of thumb, the less plastic there is, the more you’ll have to pay.
While aesthetics are lovely to have, when it comes to making a brew, the only thing that really matters is the kettle’s ability to boil water. The Kenwood’s 3,000W internal heating coil took 2mins 15secs to boil 1l of water – the fastest of all 3,000W kettles we tested. Our full Kenwood Abbey Lux review goes into more detail on its performance.
It might not have the smarts of the Swan Alexa, the jealousy-inducing looks of the KitchenAid Artisan or any real bells and whistles to write home about, but it knocks out a stellar performance where it matters.
If your current kettle has given up the ghost and money’s tight – it’s just after Christmas after all – then consider the Boxing Day offer on the Kenwood Abbey Lux at Amazon. The deal won’t hang around forever, though.