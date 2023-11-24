Our favourite Antler hand luggage is now CHEAPER for Black Friday

The Clifton Cabin suitcase is a perfect example of Antler’s excellence. Our personal experience with both the Clifton and Camber hard-case suitcases revealed their superior quality. Both lines are incredibly spacious and rugged. Even after a week-long trip, the suitcases, despite their beautiful pastel colours, showed minimal signs of wear, such as scratches, tears or colour marks. This resilience makes them ideal for frequent travellers who value both looks and durability.

The Clifton Cabin suitcase has multiple storage pockets, providing ample space for organising belongings. Additionally, the expanded zip feature offers extra storage room, a handy option for those last-minute travel essentials. Security is also a top priority, with the suitcase featuring a secure TSA lock, ensuring peace of mind during travels.

With a capacity of 87l and weighing just 2.8kg, the Clifton Cabin suitcase is not only spacious but also lightweight, making it easy to navigate through airports and onto flights. The four-wheel design makes rolling this case around far, far easier than a two wheeler; it also makes it easy to double the case up as a shelf or table, even while in motion.