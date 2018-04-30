Eve Lighter Hybrid mattress review: Affordable but thin

Like most bed-in-a-box mattresses, the Eve Hybrid never needs to be turned, but you are advised to rotate it every thirty days for the first year, after which you can do so just twice a year. Eve claims its Hybrid mattress will work with any type of bed base but that wood slats or a platform bed offer the most support.

READ NEXT: Best mattresses

It also recommends that, if you use a slatted base, the slats are no more than 70mm apart and, if you use an adjustable bed, that you leave the mattress flat when it’s not in use. To get the most comfortable night”s sleep, it’s advisable that you use a cotton mattress protector with a natural sleeping surface, like the Eve one, which is made from 100% cotton.

The mattress is suitable for people weighing up to 114kg (18 stone). You have up to 100 days in which you can return the Eve Hybrid if you don’t like it, after which it is covered by a ten-year guarantee if there are any manufacturing defects. If you’re really keen to try the mattress before you buy, there’s no Eve showroom, but the company’s mattresses are now available at some Next, Debenhams and Fenwick stores in the UK.

Eve Hybrid Mattress Review: Price and competition

Although it’s cheaper than many of its bed-in-a-box rivals, the Eve Hybrid has gone up in price by more than £100 in most sizes since launch. It now costs £400 for a single, £550 for a double and £650 for a king, which is more or less the same pricing model as the Otty Hybrid mattress but considerably less than the Simba Hybrid, which is priced at £550, £750 and £850, respectively.

If you’re not fussed about having a spring layer, the excellent Emma Original has recently had its price cut to just £500 and £580 in double and king sizes, respectively. That’s more than Eve’s Original mattress, which will set you back £650 and £750 in these sizes. If you want a cheaper foam mattress, Dormeo’s Memory Plus is another great option. It can normally be picked up for around £300 in a king size.

Check price at Eve