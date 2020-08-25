Silentnight Studio Eco mattress review: A cool and comfortable budget buy

Silentnight’s new Studio collection consists of four ‘rolled’ mattresses, all designed to be unpacked, unfurled and expanded in your bedroom. It’s the brand's answer to the continuing bed-in-a-box revolution, and it's quite different from Silentnight’s more traditional pocket-sprung offerings.

Each model is a “hybrid”, though each one combines springs with different materials including gel, recycled plastic and memory foam. The Studio Eco model, on test here, is the cheapest in the range. Indeed, it’s one of the most affordable vacuum-packed mattresses we’ve ever tested, so how does it stack up against the likes of bed-in-a-box rivals Simba and Otty?

Silentnight Studio Eco mattress review: What you need to know

Made from two layers of synthetic fibres and one layer of pocket springs, the Eco model has the kind of construction that’s fairly typical of a bed-in-a-box hybrid, except for its lack of foam. On top, it has a soft ‘eco’ comfort layer made from a mixture of materials including recycled plastic bottles. Next, there’s an ‘eco’ spring insulator pad, which acts as a buffer between the main comfort layer and the springs below. Finally, Silentnight’s mirapocket spring layer, which comprises 1000 full-size pocket springs, makes up 180mm of the mattress’ overall depth.

All in all, it measures 240mm from top to bottom, making it suitable for most standard sheets. Because of the way this mattress is layered, you don’t need to worry about flipping it, though it’s recommended that you rotate it every month or so for the first few months. Although Silentnight claims its breathable eco fibres will keep the bed fresh and healthy, the top cover isn’t removable and washable, so we’d still suggest investing in a mattress protector.

Silentnight’s Studio range only comes with a 60-day exchange, which means if you’re not happy with the mattress, you have around two months to swap it for another Silentnight product. That should be enough time to decide whether or not a mattress is right for you, but it’s a long way off the 365-night and 200-night trials offered by Nectar and Simba, respectively, which both entitle you to a full refund if you’re not happy with the product in that period.

Silentnight Studio Eco mattress review: Price and competition

Trials aside, one thing this mattress does have going for it is that it’s competitively priced. At just £329 for a single, £389 for a double and £469 for a king, the Studio Eco mattress is very affordable. In fact, none of the models in the Studio range are going to break the bank. The Studio Memory model, for instance, will set you back £439 for a double, while the Studio Gel version costs £499 in the same size. Silentnight also has a Studio Original hybrid, made from gel and memory foam, which costs £599 for a double.

This pricing structure makes the Studio Eco is one of the cheapest hybrid mattresses you can buy. Otty’s Essential Hybrid, by comparison, starts at £325 for a single, rising to £500 for a double and £600 for a king. Like the Studio Eco, it has 1000 pocket springs and both have a similar depth, too. Alternatively, Eve’s Lighter Hybrid comes in at £399, £549 and £649 for a single, double and king, respectively.

If you’re not worried about having springs, the Dormeo Memory Plus is one of our favourite options. It’s regularly discounted by as much as 60%, meaning you can pick up a double for just £210. Alternatively, Eve’s The Lighter Mattress is another affordable memory foam option starting at £279 for a single and rising to £399 and £499 for a double and king.

The best alternatives and where to buy them:

Silentnight Studio Eco mattress review: Comfort and performance

Silentnight’s range of rolled mattresses turn up rolled and vacuum packed, only without a box. The lack of colourful cardboard packaging that you get from many of its bed-in-a-box rivals might not do wonders for first impressions, but it’s pretty meaningless once the mattress is on your bed, and should be a little bit more environmentally friendly, too.

When pressing down on the mattress, its 240mm deep construction doesn’t feel especially sturdy, though this might have something to do with how soft the comfort layer is on top. Despite this first impression, however, I found the Studio Eco incredibly comfortable to sleep on. As a someone who’s easily woken, I worried I’d be tossing and turning all night but that simply wasn’t the case.

The mattress felt supportive and did a solid job of keeping me cool even during the hottest days of the year. Not only that, but where some foam-based hybrids feel less supportive as the bed warms up, that was never a problem with the Studio Eco.

As with any mattress, both your bed frame and how much you weigh will likely affect how supportive it feels for you. Since Silentnight uses the British standard roller test for its mattresses, which is based on a combined weight of up to 216kg (or 34 stone), you shouldn’t have too many problems if you’re within that limit. It’s worth adding, however, that a sprung slatted base can feel less stable than a solid foundation, so if you’re looking for maximum support, you’re always better off going for the latter.

Overall, my only real gripe with the mattress was its lack of edge support. From day one, this was almost non-existent, so it’s hard to say what it might feel like a year from now. On this front, the best thing you can do to ensure the longevity of your mattress is always to follow the care instructions given by the manufacturer.

Silentnight Studio Eco mattress review: Verdict

If your budget can’t quite stretch to a premium hybrid bed-in-a-box, Silentnight’s Studio Eco rolled mattresses is an excellent option. It’s supportive, comfortable and cool – what more can you really ask of a mattress?

There’s also that 60-night comfort exchange. While it’s not as enticing as offerings from other brands, it’s still plenty of time to consider whether you not you like the feel of the mattress. Moreover, you can swap it out for any of Silentnight’s other mattresses of equal cost (or pay the extra), so if you decide the Studio Eco isn’t for you, it’s no real problem.