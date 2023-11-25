Get the best hybrid mattress for less this Black Friday
The award-winning Simba Hybrid Pro mattress has had its price slashed by 45% for Black Friday
This Black Friday, we’ve got a dream deal if you’re after a good night’s sleep with this offer on the fantastic Simba Hybrid Pro mattress. Now at a whopping 45% discount until the end of Cyber Monday, you can get your hands on the king-size version for just £967, down from £1,759.
The Simba Hybrid Pro review earned a perfect five stars from Expert Reviews (“It’s the most comfortable bed-in-a-box we’ve ever tested!”) as well as our prestigious Best Buy award.
With its innovative design, combining the comfort of memory foam with the support of 5,000 titanium Aerocoil springs, the Simba Hybrid Pro is engineered to provide the perfect balance of comfort, support and temperature regulation, ensuring a night of uninterrupted slumber.
In our original review, we noted the Simba Hybrid Pro’s exceptional breathability, thanks to its unique open-cell foam layer and natural wool top layer that helps to regulate body temperature. This is a mattress that doesn’t just promise comfort; it delivers it.
With a 365-night trial period and a ten-year guarantee, this unbeatable Black Friday deal is hard to top. Paying only £967 is an incredible price for a fantastic mattress, so whatever you do, don’t sleep on this spectacular Simba Hybrid Pro deal!