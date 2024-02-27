Simbatex Essential Foam Mattress review: Simba’s most affordable bed-in-a-box

Simba’s standard Simbatex Mattress features an additional foam support layer and is slightly loftier at 25cm deep. Pricing for the standard Simbatex Mattress starts at £679 for a single, moving up to £799 for a double, £899 for a king or £999 for a super king. The Simba Hybrid Essential is the firm’s most affordable hybrid mattress, with prices starting at £749 for a single, going up to £1,099 for a king size.

For those in the market for something more affordable, the Dormeo Memory Plus can be picked up for £295 in single, £343 in double or just £420 in king size at the time of writing.

Simbatex Essential Foam Mattress review: Performance and comfort

The Simbatex Essential is a bed-in-a-box mattress, so – as the name suggests – it ships vacuum-sealed, rolled and boxed for ease of delivery. Its compact shape makes it far easier to manoeuvre than a traditional mattress. Once it’s in your bedroom, simply remove the plastic wrapping and wait for the mattress to expand.

It will take about six hours before the mattress is ready to sleep on – Simba says that it can take up to 72 hours for it to expand fully, though. Note that there’s also a slight chemical smell to the foam on first unpacking. If you have a particularly sensitive nose then you may benefit from letting it air out in a spare room for a day or two before sleeping on it.