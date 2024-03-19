Save on the five-star Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen, 2023) during the spring sale
In the firm's spring sale, you can bag the Expert-Reviews-tried-and-tested Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen, 2023) at its lowest price ever
Right now, you can buy one of our favourite Fire TV sticks, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen, 2023), for only £35. That’s £16 down from its average price of £51, and its lowest price ever recorded on Amazon.
However, to make the most of this offer, you’ll need to be quick, because the Spring sale ends on Monday 25 March.
Did the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen, 2023) get a good review?
- In our full Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review, we gave the streaming stick five stars out of five.
- It also earned an Expert Reviews Recommended award.
What’s so good about the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen, 2023)?
- Expanded Wi-Fi support, including Wi-Fi 6 compatibility.
- In our tests, the streaming stick performed noticeably faster than first-generation models thanks to the new MediaTek MT8696D CPU.
- The Fire OS interface is intuitive and easy to use. Setting up only took us ten minutes.
- It supports 4K at 60fps across all major HDR formats like its predecessor and even adds the AV1 codec.
Are there any disadvantages to this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen, 2023) deal?
- The storage is 8GB. After installing 12 apps in our testing, we were left with only 2.48GB to spare.
- The improvements between the 2nd gen Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and its previous iteration are quite subtle.
How has the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2nd gen, 2023)’s price changed over time?
- The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was £60 when we first reviewed it.
- Normally it retails at £51, but with this discount, it’s being sold for £35, which is its lowest price ever recorded on Amazon.
