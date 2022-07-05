Best OnePlus phone 2022: Affordable, high class smartphones for you

From exclusive, invite-only sales to holding its own against the likes of Samsung and Apple, OnePlus has come a long way since its humble word-of-mouth beginnings. Crunch the numbers and you’ll find that grabbing one of the best OnePlus smartphones makes a whole heap of sense considering all the stuff on offer.

Early OnePlus adopters may be surprised to see that its roster of smartphones has expanded considerably beyond just ‘affordable flagships’. Today, the manufacturer launches its full-fat flagships alongside a ‘Pro’ model plus a range of more affordable ‘Nord’ devices throughout the year, with their own spin-offs to boot.

However much money you’ve set aside for your latest phone, OnePlus generally offers its customers incredible value and makes each of its handsets well worth your consideration. These are the very best OnePlus handsets you can buy right now.

The best OnePlus smartphones to buy

1. OnePlus 10 Pro: The best OnePlus flagship

The OnePlus 10 Pro isn’t just the best OnePlus smartphone in our list, but it also happens to be the best-value smartphone full stop. Why is that? Well, in terms of money spent on a feature-filled flagship, there’s practically nothing in the way of competition, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra both fetching much higher prices.

The induction hob-style camera array on the rear provides superior colour rendition, with both the telephoto and ultrawide lenses giving the iPhone a run for its money as well. Its battery is mightily impressive too, lasting longer than other flagships from Google, Apple and Samsung, all while pumping out speedy performance via the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

All of this comes with a lucious 6.7in OLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh rate, only missing an IP rating for dust and water resistance. Still, the latest and greatest OnePlus smartphone never looked more tempting with all these top-tier credentials at an unbeatable price.

Read our full OnePlus 10 Pro review for more details

Key specs – Processor: Octa-core 3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; Screen: 6.7in, 3,216 x 1,440; Camera: 48MP, 8MP (zoom) 50MP (wide); Storage: 128GB, 256GB; Operating system: Android 12

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: The best OnePlus under £300

When considering other smartphones at this price point, you begin to appreciate the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G as a proper mid-ranger masquerading as a budget buy.

Battery life was astonishing in our tests, reaching over 24 hours on a single charge, with the fast 65W charging promises 50% worth of juice in just 12 minutes when you do eventually run dry.

It’s not just a long-lasting handset, though: the Nord CE 2 5G also has 5G support (as you’d expect), a decent array of cameras and a buttery smooth 90Hz screen. If you can’t stretch your finances further, then there’s nothing better for your money than the Nord CE 2 5G.

Read our full OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G review for more details

Key specs – Processor: Octa-core 2.4GHz MediaTek Dimensity 900; Screen: 6.43in, 2,400 x 1,080; Camera: 64MP, 8MP (wide) and 2MP (depth); Storage: 128GB; Operating system: Android 11

3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: The best mid-range OnePlus

If you like the price and specs of the Nord CE 2 5G, but would prefer a more alvish design and a handful of incremental improvements, then the Nord 2T is just the ticket. It's the fastest phone in its price bracket, producing improved multi-core performance via its MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset compared to the CE 2 5G. Tough Gorilla Glass 5 covers the front and back – instead of the plastic on the CE 2 5G – while retaining an equally strong battery life (almost 24 hours).

We awarded it five stars and a Best Buy award during our full-length review and we reckon it’s worth paying the extra £70 over the Nord CE 2 if you can afford it. With £400 to spend, you can’t do any better.

Read our full OnePlus Nord 2T 5G review for more details

Key specs – Processor: Octa-core 3GHz MediaTek Dimensity 1300; Screen: 6.43in, 2,400 x 1,080; Camera: 50MP, 8MP (ultrawide) 2MP (depth); Storage: 128GB, 256GB; Operating system: Android 12

4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: The best budget OnePlus

The CE 2 Lite 5G is the cheapest OnePlus phone we recommend, but its low cost – and the ‘Lite’ tag – isn’t to the detriment of quality. The 5,000mAh battery is extraordinary for the cost, clocking almost 24 hours before needing a charge. The 6.59in screen is similarly impressive with a resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 and a maximum 120Hz refresh rate. Performance is solid, too, beating out the vast majority of similarly priced phones.

There are some things you have to forgive, however, including an exterior build that doesn't inspire too much joy. Plus, you can get a Gorilla Glass protected, AMOLED screen and ultrawide lens on the regular Nord CE 2 for just £20 more. But if it’s purely a total cost thing, then there isn’t a more affordable smartphone from OnePlus than the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

Read our full OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G review for more details

Key specs – Processor: Octa-core 2.2GHz Snapdragon 965 5G; Screen: 6.59in, 2,412 x 1,080; Camera: 64MP, 2MP (depth) and 2MP (macro); Storage: 128GB; Operating system: Android 12

5. OnePlus 9 Pro: The best entry-level flagship

Remember the big-brand killing prices OnePlus flagships used to be known for? Well, there are still flagship killers out there, but like the OnePlus 9 Pro, they’re just a little older than they used to be.

For around a good chunk less than the 10 Pro, the 9 Pro offers a lot of the same features as the latest OnePlus flagship. You're getting identical screen specs and storage capacity, almost exactly the same camera arrangement (minus a slightly wider lens) and a similarly speedy processor, too.

Like other OnePlus phones, fast charging is also a strength, with full charge from zero a quoted at 28 minutes. Although, we found the battery life, while decent, isn’t as strong as the 10 Pro or even the 8 Pro. Still, given how much of the handset mirrors the 10 Pro, the OnePlus 9 Pro is certainly a top of the line smartphone we’d recommend if you want to avoid blockbuster prices.

Read our full OnePlus 9 Pro review for more details

Key specs – Processor: Octa-core 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 888; Screen: 6.7in, 3,216 x 1,440; Camera: 48MP, 8MP (zoom), 50MP (wide), 2MP (monochrome); Storage: 128GB, 256GB; Operating system: Android 12