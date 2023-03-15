Samsung Galaxy A54 5G hands-on review: Looking awesome

Though it’s already made big moves in the flagship market this year with the S23 Ultra and co, Samsung isn’t neglecting the mid-range, today announcing the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G alongside the slightly cheaper Galaxy A34 5G. The A54 5G has some pretty big shoes to fill, coming into the lineup as a replacement for the Galaxy A53 5G – a phone that we rated 5 stars and adorned with our coveted Best Buy award in 2022.

The challenge of living up to its lauded predecessor steepens when you consider that the entry-level 128GB A54 5G is £50 more expensive than the A53 5G, at £449. Whether or not the extra charge is warranted will become clear when we get to our full review, but for now, let’s see what kind of specifications that price will get you.

READ NEXT: Our guide to the best budget smartphones to buy right now

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G hands-on review: Key specifications

6.4in, 120Hz, 1,080 x 2,400 Super AMOLED display

Exynos 1380

128GB or 256GB of storage

Rear cameras: 50MP (f/1.8), 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 5MP (f/2.4) macro

Selfie camera: 32MP (f/2.2)

5,000mAh battery

Dimensions: 158 x 77 x 8.2mm

158 x 77 x 8.2mm Weight: 202g

202g Release date: March

March Price: £449 (128GB), £499 (256GB) from Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G hands-on review: Design, key features and first impressions

Given that the A53 5G was such a success, it makes sense that the overall design of the A54 5G isn’t all that different, though there are some tweaks here and there. As the name suggests, 5G support is carried over, and it’s joined here by compatibility with Wi-Fi 6. The display is slightly smaller, measuring 6.4in across the diagonal, compared to the A53’s 6.5in, and the elevated rear camera module has been dropped in favour of a floating camera design.

The display is coated in a protective layer of Gorilla Glass 5, to prevent scuffs and scratches. The Galaxy A34 5G that was announced alongside the A54 5G is similar in build but has a matte rear panel, which looks a little more premium, despite being the cheaper phone. On the weather-proofing front, the Galaxy A54 5G is rated to IP67, certifying it as dustproof and able to withstand being dunked in 1m of water for up to 30 minutes.

While the A53 5G only came in one configuration, the Galaxy A54 5G gives you the choice of 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage, both of which can be expanded with a microSD card up to 1TB in size. Rounding out the internals is 8GB of RAM and a Samsung Exynos 1380 chipset, which Samsung says delivers CPU speeds up to 20% faster than the A53 5G and GPU gains of up to 26%. The phone also has a 5,000mAh battery that Samsung says can deliver more than two days of use, with 25W fast charging filling it to full in 82 minutes.

Despite shrinking slightly, the 6.4in Super AMOLED display still has plenty going for it, with the sharp 1,080 x 2,400 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate making general use suitably slick. A fingerprint sensor sits beneath the display, and the 32MP selfie camera is located in a small hole-punch notch, which looks cleaner than the teardrop cutout used on the A34 5G.

The display isn’t the only thing that’s been nipped and tucked; the main camera has been reduced from 64MP to a 50MP sensor, which may sound like a downgrade, but it actually comes with several improvements. The sensor is physically larger than the one used on the A53 5G, now 1/1.56”, the pixels are now larger as a result (up from 0.8µm to 1.0µm) and the Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) angle has been widened to 1.5 degrees.

The rest of the camera suite is carried over from the A53 5G, with a 12MP ultrawide module sitting above the main camera, and a 5MP macro shooter below it, with all three sensors encased in metal rings that match the colour of the aluminium frame. Highlighted in the announcement was the camera’s Auto Night mode, which measures the amount of light around and will automatically switch to night mode to improve low-light shots.

READ NEXT: Our guide to the best budget smartphones to buy right now

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G hands-on review: Early verdict

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G will be available in four colours: Awesome Graphite, Awesome White, Awesome Lime and Awesome Violet. The 128GB model will be retailing for £449, while the 256GB will cost you £499.

The A54 5G still has some work to do to fully justify the increase in price, with the cameras especially remaining a relatively unknown quantity. As a first impression, however, there’s a lot to like here. The build and display appear to be, if not better than, at least as good as the A53 5G, and the newer chipset should produce better speeds and power efficiency. We’ll have the full rundown with our review soon, so keep an eye out for our final verdict on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the near future.