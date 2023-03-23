Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus hands-on review: The cheapest 200MP camera phone yet

Having covered the flagship side of things with the release of the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro, Xiaomi has now turned its attention to its budget-focussed Redmi brand with a handful of devices, headlined by the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus. Replacing last year’s Note 11 Pro Plus, the 12 Pro Plus has made several improvements in power, stamina and photography that make a strong first impression.

Not everything gets an upgrade, however, and some questionable design decisions could put the Note 12 Pro Plus at a disadvantage. The picture will become clearer when we get to the full review, but for now, these are my first impressions.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus hands-on review: Key specifications

6.67in, 120Hz, 1,920 x 1,080 AMOLED display

Octa-core 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 1080

256GB of storage

Rear cameras: 200MP (f/1.65), 8MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 2MP (f/2.4) macro

Selfie camera: 16MP (f/2.45)

5,000mAh battery

120W fast charging

Dimensions: 163 x 76 x 8.98mm

Weight: 211g

UK Release date: 24 March

24 March Price: £449

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus hands-on review: Design, key features and first impressions

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus has received a few design changes, and not all of them are positive. Most noticeable is that the frosted glass of the previous model has been replaced with a 3D glass panel. This feels cool and sleek enough in the hand, but it looks closer to plastic than the more premium frosted glass, leaving it feeling a bit like a downgrade. It also attracts fingerprints more easily, which does nothing to improve the looks.

The aesthetic issues are a shame, as the rest of the design is pretty solid. The more rounded edges of the 3D glass help to alleviate the overly industrial look of the 11 Pro Plus, and the redesigned camera module is much cleaner, with the metal adding a nice dash of class. As for colours, there are three to choose from – Midnight Black, Polar White and Sky Blue – with the metal elements produced in a similar, complementary shade.

Around the edges, you’ll find all the usual suspects – volume rocker, power button with built-in fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, USB-C port and SIM tray – along with the less common 3.5mm headphone port and IR blaster.

The IR blaster allows you to use the phone as a universal remote control. Xiaomi sets you up for this by preloading the Mi Remote app, which in a vacuum would be fine, but the amount of other Mi apps dumped here leans more towards annoying bloatware territory.

The 12 Pro Plus is running on the latest MIUI 14 software, but unfortunately that’s still based on Android 12, rather than the newer Android 13. It’s accessible enough to use, but it was a little buggy during my hands-on experience. As an example, when trying to exit YouTube, I found that the bottom navigation buttons had vanished, and I had no way to return to the homescreen. I eventually coaxed them back by turning the display off and on again, so it wasn’t the most obstructive as far as bugs go, but I could have done without it.

In this price range, displays tend to be reliably decent rather than groundbreaking, and that’s definitely the case here. The 12 Pro Plus uses a 6.67in AMOLED panel that’s essentially identical to the 11 Pro Plus, with a crisp 2,400 x 1,080 resolution and nippy 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi lists the peak brightness at 900 nits and being an OLED panel, we can expect near-perfect black and contrast levels. Dolby Atmos and Vision are both supported too, so there’s plenty of capacity for streaming.

As you’d expect, the internals get a solid bump over the 11 Pro Plus. Running the show is a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, backed by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. While the 11 Pro Plus featured a microSD slot, it’s been jettisoned here, meaning that you can’t expand that onboard storage any further. Not all phones have a microSD slot, especially at this price, but it’s still a shame to lose it when the previous model had one.

A more positive design decision is the battery size. Rather bizarrely, the 11 Pro Plus used a 4,500mAh battery, which was smaller than the 5,000mAh one used by the ostensibly inferior 11 Pro. That quirk has wisely been rectified here, with Xiaomi loading the 12 Pro Plus with the same 5,000mAh battery used on the non-Plus version. It also comes bundled with the frankly ridiculous 120W charger that was used by the 11 Pro Plus, which can apparently juice the battery from empty to full in just 19 minutes.

The other big improvement over the 11 Pro Plus is the main camera, which has been beefed up from a 1/1.52in sensor to a 1/1.4in number, and the pixel count has shot up from 108MP to a massive 200MP. This is the most megapixels on the market, and something you only usually see on flagship devices, so its presence here is impressive. By default, the camera doesn’t actually snap with the full 200MP, instead using pixel-binning – combining multiple pixels into one – to shoot pictures at 12.5MP.

You can manually shift to shoot in 200MP, but the option is a bit buried. Swiping to the “More” tab on the camera options reveals the Ultra HD toggle, and from there you can select 200MP at the top of the screen. It’s a bit of a faff, but the results are pretty decent, with plenty of detail to show off how hard those megapixels are working.

Of course, pixel count isn’t the last word in camera quality, so it remains to be seen whether or not this camera offers enough improvement over the 12 Pro’s 50MP number to tempt you to spend more.

The rest of the camera suite is identical to both the 11 Pro Plus and the 12 Pro, with the familiar pairing of an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro lens and a 16MP camera beneath the display for selfies and face unlocking. As a first for the Redmi Note series, the 12 Pro Plus now includes Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), which aims to steady shots for more clear results. Finally, video is pretty much carried over from the 11 Pro Plus, with the option to shoot 4K at 30fps or 1080p at up to 60fps.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus hands-on review: Early verdict

A lot seems to be riding on the 12 Pro Plus’ 200MP main camera, and while it's a big deal to see such a large camera in the mid-range, I’m just not convinced that it’s enough of an advancement to warrant the concessions that have been left in its wake. The less premium design and loss of a microSD card slot could be fatal mistakes when it comes to standing out among the throngs of similar mid-range competitors, not least of which is the more affordable Redmi Note 12 Pro.

The tricky part is that almost every improvement offered by the 12 Pro Plus in battery capacity and performance is matched by the non-Plus model, with its only real edge coming from the 200MP camera and 120W fast charging. If you need to have these, the 12 Pro Plus could be the one to keep an eye on, but otherwise, I’m struggling to see how it’s going to prove to be the better value option of the two.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will be releasing on 24 March and will cost £449. This is quite a bit pricier than the 11 Pro Plus, so the 12 Pro Plus really has its work cut out to prove its worth. Our full review will determine which Note 12 device is the best bet (if any), so check back in soon to see our thoughts.