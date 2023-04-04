OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G hands-on review: It’s bigger but is it better?

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has been announced amid a swirl of rumours that the brand would soon be withdrawing from the UK and European markets. As part of the reveal, OnePlus reiterated its stance that it has no such plans so, for the moment at least, it looks as if the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G won’t be the last OnePlus device to grace our shores.

Hitting the right balance with a Lite model can be a tricky feat, and brands don’t often know which corners to cut in order to hit a lower price. There’s still time for OnePlus to fall into this trap with the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G but first impressions paint an optimistic picture, with a bigger display, better fast charging and a massive 108MP main camera helping to justify a small price increase.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G hands-on review: Key specifications

6.72in, 120Hz, 1,080 x 2,400 LCD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

128GB of storage

Rear cameras: 108MP (f/1.75), 2MP depth, 2MP macro

Selfie camera: 16MP

5,000mAh battery

67W fast charging

Dimensions: 166 x 76 x 8.3mm

Weight: 195g

Release date: 20th April 2023

20th April 2023 Price: £299

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G hands-on review: Design, key features and first impressions

The first thing to note about the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is its launch price is £20 higher than the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and, while that’s disappointing, it isn’t too bad considering how fast prices are rising elsewhere in the economy.

Other than that, there’s a physical overhaul, which takes the dull and cheap-looking design of the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and replaces it with a much cleaner aesthetic, available in either Pastel Lime or Chromatic Gray.

The rear panel now has a glossy sheen to it, looking closer to ceramic than cheap plastic, although it picks up dust and fingerprints rather too readily for our liking. The edges are wrapped in a textured matte finish giving it a grippy feeling and there’s a 2.8D curve around the edges making for a (slightly) more comfortable fit in the hand. Finally, the blunt camera housing is now gone, replaced with two protruding camera housings design that sit neatly in the top left corner.

Elsewhere, you’re looking at a slightly larger 6.72in display, with the same FHD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh as before, while the stated max brightness is 550cd/m2, although that’s not significantly higher than on the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.

The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G retains its microSD card slot, so you’ll be able to add up to 1TB of extra local storage if that’s your thing, and it’s good to see the CE 3 Lite still has a 3.5mm headphone port, although you may not need that if OnePlus’ claims surrounding the phone’s stereo speakers is to believed; the company says these can be cranked right the way up to “200%”, although that sounds like an utterly preposterous piece of marketing nonsense.

The next big upgrade is to the main camera, which has an impressive sounding 108MP sensor behind it – the highest megapixel count on a Nord device thus far. While the rest of the camera array consists of a 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

There are also several interesting new features coming to the phone’s camera software, including slow-motion video, bokeh flare for selfie portraits and, most intriguingly, the introduction of a 3x “lossless zoom” mode to the main camera. This is, essentially, a simulated telephoto lens that, if effective, could be a real game-changer for the budget and mid-range phone markets.

Not everything gets an upgrade for this generation. The Octa-core 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, for instance, is a carbon copy of the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G’s chipset and there’s once again 128GB of onboard storage, although you do get 8GB of RAM this time around rather than 6GB.

The battery is the same size, too – a chunky 5,000mAh unit – although the fast charging has been significantly improved, up to 67W from the 33W of the previous generation. OnePlus claims that this charger can juice the battery from empty to 80% in just 30 minutes, which is a terrific result for a phone in this price range.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G hands-on review: Early verdict

The biggest problem with the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was that it was priced a little too closely to the non-Lite version to be considered a true cost-cutting alternative, so until we get a good look at the Nord CE 3, it will be hard to see if that pattern continues here.

In its own right, however, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G shows a lot of promise. The 6.72in LCD display is bigger than its predecessor, the camera array has had several tweaks, and the fast charging is better than some phones costing twice as much.

Whether or not these improvements will be enough to justify the extra cost will be confirmed when we get to the full review, so check back in soon to see what we think of the OnePlus Nord Ce 3 Lite 5G.

