Motorola Moto G53 5G review: A frustratingly mixed bag

Motorola Moto G53 5G review: Performance and battery life

The Moto G53 5G runs on the same octa-core 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset as the Moto G62 5G, backed here by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Despite using mostly the same hardware, the Moto G53 5G doesn’t quite match the power of the Moto G62 5G, falling around 7% behind in the multicore results, despite managing similar single-core scores.

Continuing the frustrating grab bag nature of the Motos’ feature distribution, the G53 5G greatly outperforms the MediaTek Helio G85-powered Moto G23, with leads of 57% in the single-core results and 18% in multicore. The rest of the test group was mostly on a par, with the exception of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, which fell 45% behind the G53 5G in the single-core portion of the test.

The Xiaomi also winds up at the rear of the pack in the GFXBench tests, while the G53 5G makes the jump to frontrunner status. The offscreen result of 41fps is matched by both the G50 and G62, but neither manage to hit the G53’s onscreen result of 69fps. The G62 5G’s weaker onscreen performance can be explained by the higher resolution, but purely in terms of frame rates, the G53 5G is top of the pile.

The Moto G53 5G uses a 5,000mAh battery, just like the G23 and G62 5G. The Snapdragon chipset is clearly more power-efficient than the MediaTek here, as the G23 has the weakest overall battery life, but the G53 5G even manages to outpace the G62 5G. The Moto G50 remains the best by a couple of hours, but 23hrs 20mins is still a deeply impressive result for the G53 5G.

It’s a good job that the G53 5G has such excellent stamina, as charging speeds are pretty weedy. Where the Moto G23 supports 30W fast charging, like the G73 5G, and the G62 5G even came bundled with a 15W charger, the Moto G53 5G only supports 10W charging. From empty, the bundled charger can bring the battery to 50% in around an hour, but you’re looking at a little over two hours for a full 100% charge.

Motorola Moto G53 5G review: Cameras

Both the Moto G53 5G and the G73 5G take the triple camera array of the G62 5G and strip it down to a dual system, but they’ve each picked a different lens to jettison. The G73 5G gets the better end of the deal, keeping the functional ultrawide lens, while the G53 5G pairs its 50MP (f/1.8) main lens with the mostly superfluous 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor.

Considering that this lens felt tacked-on in a triple camera setup, it’s definitely a disappointment as the only alternative lens on offer. The background blur is effective enough in a pinch, but the clarity on the focal point sadly leaves a lot to be desired. In almost all cases, you’re better off using portrait mode, as this at least shoots from the main lens.

The 50MP main camera definitely puts in a better showing than the macro sensor, but it’s not without its own issues. Colour reproduction is comfortably neutral at times, keeping everything feeling realistic in the image, but contrast is often dialled up in places, giving everything a somewhat stylised pop-filter aesthetic.

As with the Moto G62 5G, shooting at night is basically a non-starter. There’s very little in the way of effective artificial brightening, and what does get illuminated is lacking overall definition.

Another area of compromise from the G62 5G is in the video recording. Where the latter can shoot 1080p in either 30 or 60fps, the G53 5G is capped at 30fps. Considering the mere £10 difference between the two phones – and the laundry list of compromises we’ve already covered thus far – this is one of the more egregious omissions in the G53 5G.

Motorola Moto G53 5G review: Verdict

Looking at both the Moto G53 5G and Moto G23, I can’t help but feel that Motorola has taken an excellent phone and cleaved it in two, leaving a pair of devices that feel frustratingly close to exceeding the value offered by the Moto G62 5G but ultimately fall short.

The G53 5G manages to put in a strong enough showing across performance, battery life and display quality to be a better overall proposition than the G23, but it still struggles to escape the G62 5G’s shadow.

If you want a budget Moto, the G62 5G is the best bet, with its stronger display, competent battery life and robust camera array. Otherwise, you can get a gorgeous AMOLED display with the similarly priced Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, so long as you don’t mind ditching 5G.