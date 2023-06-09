Motorola Moto G73 5G review: Save BIG for Black Friday

There are two colour modes to choose from. The Saturated profile is the home of bigger and bolder colours, making it the better choice for streaming and mobile gaming, while the Natural profile proved more accurate when measured against sRGB. Here, I measured an sRGB gamut coverage of 94.8% and a volume of 98.4%, which is similar to the G62, though the average Delta E colour variance score was slightly higher, coming in at 1.64.

Motorola Moto G73 5G review: Performance and battery life

The Octa-core 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset is paired here with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. This proves to be a fairly potent combination, outperforming the G53 and G62 but a big surprise is that it can also hold its own against the handful of pricier competitors.

It’s not top of the class – the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G ekes out a lead of around 7% in the multicore tests – but it keeps up nicely, scoring similarly to the OnePlus devices across the board and pulling 6% ahead of the Honor Magic 5 Lite in the multicore results. In general use, the G73 is pleasingly efficient for a sub-£300 phone – you do get the odd micro-pause when opening apps, but otherwise transitions are breezy enough.

The G73 also put in a solid showing with gaming content, pulling slightly ahead of the competition to hit 56fps in the on-screen GfXBench test. While this doesn’t make full use of the phone’s 120Hz max refresh rate, it’s still a decent result, and should easily see you through lighter games like Candy Crush and Angry Birds without issue. More demanding titles, such as Genshin Impact, suffer occasional frame rate dips, but it’s not bad enough to make the games unplayable.

The battery used here is once again a 5,000mAh unit, but the superior hardware must be more of a power drain, as the G73 doesn’t quite manage to hit the same stamina as the G62. In our standard video rundown test, the G73 lasted for 20hrs 15mins, which is roughly 46 minutes behind the G62, but is still a respectable result.

While the battery itself doesn’t pull ahead of the Moto G62, the fast charging here is doubled, with the provided plug supporting 30W charging, up from 15W. In testing, this was able to bring the battery from empty to 50% in 30 minutes, and on to full in under 90 minutes.

Motorola Moto G73 5G review: Cameras

Despite costing more than the Moto G62, the G73 has a slightly pared-down camera array, now featuring just two rear lenses, as opposed to three. Given that the G62’s macro lens felt superfluous to begin with, however, this isn’t all that bad, especially if the extra attention has been directed into the 50MP main lens.

While the pixel count and aperture size (f/1.8) are dead ringers of the G62’s main camera, if we look a little closer, we do see a fairly major boost to pixel size. The G62’s pixels measured 0.64µm, but here that’s been bumped up to a full 1.0µm – an increase of over 56%. What this means in practical terms is that each sensor should be able to absorb more light, with cleaner, more detailed images, especially in low-light conditions.

The way that this translates into the camera’s night mode is a little hit and miss, however. The artificial brightening does a good job of cranking up the exposure without completely washing away the shadows, but it comes with an unacceptable level of noise in the sky.

Things get miles better in brighter conditions, at least. The below image is bright and well-balanced, with plenty of detail showing brickwork most of the way down the street. Colour reproduction is natural enough to keep the tree on the right feeling realistic, yet vibrant enough to make the more colourful doors on the left side really pop against their muted surroundings.

As the ultrawide lens is essentially lifted straight from the G62, it’s unsurprising that the results are around the same as we saw there. Lighting is retained fairly well compared to the main camera, but some of the detail is smoothed out and the colours are noticeably more muted.

Video also sees no improvements over the G62, once again shooting footage at 1080p in either 30fps or 60fps. The quality level is around the same, with effective enough dynamic exposure shifts when moving between lighter and darker areas and relatively shake-free panning – at least, as much as you can expect from a phone without optical stabilisation.

Motorola Moto G73 5G review: Verdict

If the Moto G73’s cameras were a little more effective, this would be a much simpler verdict. It doesn’t lose anything by dropping the 2MP macro camera from its setup, but what’s left doesn’t feel like it gets any better as a result, making it a fairly weak trade-off. Add to this the identical display and battery life, and there’s a little too much of the G62 in this recipe for my tastes, even if performance and fast charging are superior.

If you want a cheap Motorola, the Moto G62 is still better value than this, currently priced at £200, but often available for even less. If your budget can stretch a little further, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is down to £275 at time of writing, and offers better performance and a gorgeous OLED screen, albeit at the expense of battery life. If stamina is more important, you can take a slight hit on the performance side and get the epic battery life of the Honor Magic 5 Lite, which is currently going for just £250.