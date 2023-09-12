Apple iPhone 15 Plus preview: USB-C is finally here
The big-screened iPhone 15 Plus gets USB-C charging, the Dynamic Island and best of all, a price drop
Right on schedule, Apple has pulled back the curtain on its latest lineup of smartphones, including the iPhone 15 Plus. This is only the second year running that the super-sized, non-Pro smartphone has hit the shelves, after it was introduced last year to replace the discontinued mini model.
In our iPhone 14 Plus review, we highlighted that it was stuck in the shadow of the iPhone 14 Pro, which is a better phone that doesn’t cost all that much more. So, the big question this year is: can the iPhone 15 Plus carve out a more favourable niche for itself?
Apple iPhone 15 Plus preview: Specifications, price and release date
- Apple A16 Bionic 4nm processor
- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options
- 6.7in, OLED Super Retina XDR display
- Dual cameras: Main 48MP (f/1.6); Ultrawide 12MP (f/2.4)
- Price: £899 (128GB), £999 (256GB), £1,199 (512GB)
- Availability: Preorders open 15 September, Shipping from 22 September
Apple iPhone 15 Plus preview: Design and key new features
As we saw with the iPhone 14 series last year, the 15 Plus is almost exactly the same as the standard iPhone 15, but bigger. That means that, like its smaller sibling, the 15 Plus is benefitting from the Dynamic Island, whereas last year it was exclusive to the Pro models. This nifty little feature surrounds the selfie camera and expands with compatible apps to perform actions such as showing alerts, controlling music and checking your flight details.
Otherwise, the display is mostly business as usual and is a 6.7in Super Retina XDR affair, with OLED tech. No word was given on refresh rates, but it stands to reason that it will be 60Hz, just like last year. What is new is the brightness, which has been bumped up to a maximum of 1,600 nits on manual, and 2,000 when reacting to direct sunlight, making it twice as bright as the iPhone 14.
The chassis is once again aluminium, but the design has been altered slightly, adding contours to the edges that Apple claims will make it much more pleasing to hold. Also contributing to this is the new back plate, which has been etched with a textured matte finish. There will be five colours at launch, and interestingly, the standard white colour has been dropped, leaving Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue and Black for consumers to pick between.
As well as feeling nicer in the hand, the enclosure also contributes to the overall theme of sustainability that Apple focused on during the presentation. The aluminium is 75% recycled, and it’s joined by 100% recycled cobalt in the battery and 100% recycled copper in the compatible magsafe charger.
No word was given on the size of the battery, and whether or not we can expect any stamina improvements over last year’s model, with Apple only stating that it’s an “all-day” battery. What was confirmed, however, is that the last vestiges of the Lightning charger have finally fallen, and all entries in the iPhone 15 series will charge via USB-C.
As expected, the processor has conformed to the leapfrogging structure, with both the 15 and the 15 Plus using the same Bionic A16 chip that appeared in last year’s Pro models, while this year’s Pro iPhones move on to the A17 Pro chip. Joining the A16 under the hood is a second-generation Ultra wideband chip, which claims to offer connectivity to devices up to 3x further away.
On the camera side of things, we’ve once again got a dual-sensor display tucked away on the back, but this time it’s led by a much bigger (at least on the pixels side of things) 48MP main lens. With an aperture of f/1.6 and a 26mm focal length, this camera’s biggest feature is its ability to dynamically shift focus and adjust depth, even after a photo has been taken. For instance, you can take a photo of two people at different distances from the camera, and choose which one you would like the focus to be on after the fact.
All of this is definitely interesting, but the most important part of the iPhone 15 Plus announcement was the price. It seems that Apple has taken note of the issues with the 14 Plus and 14 Pro rubbing shoulders, as the iPhone 15 Plus comes in slightly cheaper than its predecessor. Prices start at £899 for the 128GB, which is a good £50 cheaper than the same size for the 14 Plus.
Apple iPhone 15 Plus preview: Early verdict
The price drop is both much-needed and appreciated, but you’ve got to wonder if £50 is enough of a gap to avoid the same problems we had last time. Whether or not it manages to stand up strong among its siblings remains to be seen, but the iPhone 15 Plus at least has a lot going for it: The inclusion of USB-C is naturally a big highlight, and the dynamic island coming to the non-Pro phones is exciting for those who baulk at £1,000-plus price tags.
There probably isn’t enough movement here to fully escape from the Pro’s shadow, but we’ll get a better idea of how things shake out once the release date rolls around. We will be weighing up all of the new iPhones against one another in the coming weeks, so check back in with us soon to see which we recommend as the best of the bushel.