Apple iPhone 15 Plus preview: USB-C is finally here

As well as feeling nicer in the hand, the enclosure also contributes to the overall theme of sustainability that Apple focused on during the presentation. The aluminium is 75% recycled, and it’s joined by 100% recycled cobalt in the battery and 100% recycled copper in the compatible magsafe charger.

No word was given on the size of the battery, and whether or not we can expect any stamina improvements over last year’s model, with Apple only stating that it’s an “all-day” battery. What was confirmed, however, is that the last vestiges of the Lightning charger have finally fallen, and all entries in the iPhone 15 series will charge via USB-C.

As expected, the processor has conformed to the leapfrogging structure, with both the 15 and the 15 Plus using the same Bionic A16 chip that appeared in last year’s Pro models, while this year’s Pro iPhones move on to the A17 Pro chip. Joining the A16 under the hood is a second-generation Ultra wideband chip, which claims to offer connectivity to devices up to 3x further away.

On the camera side of things, we’ve once again got a dual-sensor display tucked away on the back, but this time it’s led by a much bigger (at least on the pixels side of things) 48MP main lens. With an aperture of f/1.6 and a 26mm focal length, this camera’s biggest feature is its ability to dynamically shift focus and adjust depth, even after a photo has been taken. For instance, you can take a photo of two people at different distances from the camera, and choose which one you would like the focus to be on after the fact.

All of this is definitely interesting, but the most important part of the iPhone 15 Plus announcement was the price. It seems that Apple has taken note of the issues with the 14 Plus and 14 Pro rubbing shoulders, as the iPhone 15 Plus comes in slightly cheaper than its predecessor. Prices start at £899 for the 128GB, which is a good £50 cheaper than the same size for the 14 Plus.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus preview: Early verdict

The price drop is both much-needed and appreciated, but you’ve got to wonder if £50 is enough of a gap to avoid the same problems we had last time. Whether or not it manages to stand up strong among its siblings remains to be seen, but the iPhone 15 Plus at least has a lot going for it: The inclusion of USB-C is naturally a big highlight, and the dynamic island coming to the non-Pro phones is exciting for those who baulk at £1,000-plus price tags.

There probably isn’t enough movement here to fully escape from the Pro’s shadow, but we’ll get a better idea of how things shake out once the release date rolls around. We will be weighing up all of the new iPhones against one another in the coming weeks, so check back in with us soon to see which we recommend as the best of the bushel.