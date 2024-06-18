Best Pixel phones 2024: Google’s smartphone family tried and tested

It’s only been relatively recently that we’ve taken to mulling over the best Google Pixel smartphones. The very first Pixel phone didn’t hit the market until 2016, which was eight years after the first Android phone and a full nine years after the first iPhone.

Yes, we’re rather surprised it took the maker of the Android OS quite so long to make its own phones too, but we’re glad that Google finally got around to it. As far as we’re concerned, the launch of a new Pixel phone is right up there with the launch of an iPhone or a Samsung Galaxy phone on the excitement scale.

What makes a Pixel phone so uniquely compelling? It’s a combination of super-clean and clever software, amazing cameras and a unique design sensibility. These three things apply to pretty much every phone that’s ever borne the Pixel branding.

Such consistency means that you can get a taste of Pixel magic whatever your budget. We’ve tested and reviewed every single Pixel smartphone to hit the market and below we’ll run through the best you Pixels on the market. First, however, we’ll explain how we test every Pixel model that comes through our doors.