Honor Magic 6 Lite review: Still has a few tricks up its sleeves

Honor Magic 6 Lite review: Performance and battery life

The octa-core 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset puts in a middling performance, delivering a solid bump over its predecessor but failing to outstrip other rivals. It roughly keeps pace with the Nothing Phone (2a) but the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G pulls 20% ahead in the multi-core portion of the Geekbench 6 benchmark. And then there’s the Google Pixel 6a, putting the whippersnappers to shame with leads of 63% over the Magic 6 Lite in the single-core benchmarks and 35% in the multi-core. To be clear, the Magic 6 Lite still runs smoothly, jumping between apps without pause and scrolling swiftly, but if you want the most horsepower for your cash, there are better options.

It’s a similar story in the GPU benchmarks, except it’s the Nothing Phone 2(a) that slips into second place behind the Pixel. The Magic 6 Lite’s results are reasonable for the price but if your gaming aspirations extend beyond simple card games and Candy Crush, there are more suitable phones than this, not least of which is the Google Pixel 6a.

Just as the Pixel starts to show its age, the Honor proves its worth. The Magic 6 Lite’s beefier battery may not quite match its predecessor for stamina but considering that it has a larger, more pixel-dense display to illuminate, I’m still chalking this one up as a terrific result. A hair over 27 hours will easily see you into a second day of use and lands the Magic 6 Lite squarely on our best phone battery life ranking.

The 35W charging isn’t enough of a drop from the Magic 5 Lite’s 40W to be a deal breaker – either way you’re looking at over an hour to charge from empty. The Galaxy A35 5G and Pixel 6a are both slower than this, with only the Nothing Phone (2a) charging any faster (its 45W capacity gets the job done in about an hour).

