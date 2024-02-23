Honor Magic 6 Pro review: An Android flagship like no other

Curved displays seem to be drifting out of fashion, but Honor didn’t get that memo. Nevertheless, it certainly doesn’t look dated: the Magic 6 Pro’s glass panel swoops elegantly around to shiny metal edges. There are more curves to be found on the rear, too – the chunky camera module sits centrally, just like the Magic 5 Pro, but instead of a circle it’s now a rounded square. The outer rim is polished metal, matching the edges, but in the middle is a folded, Damascus Steel-esque design that adds an extra bit of flair.

The right edge houses the power and volume buttons, while the bottom has the SIM-tray, USB-C port and one of the stereo speakers. The other speaker is on the top edge, along with the IR blaster – this is an increasing rarity on phones, so the fact you can use the Magic 6 Pro as a remote for your TV is another big plus.

On the connectivity front, you’ve got support for both Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 7, but there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s nowhere to stick a microSD card either, so your storage tops out with the onboard 512GB.

Honor Magic 6 Pro review: Display

Despite some tweaks, the Magic 6 Pro’s display is just as much of a standout as its predecessor’s. The 120Hz LTPO OLED panel is 0.1in smaller than the 5 Pro’s, now a nice, round 6.8in, and the resolution is a marginally lower 2,800 x 1,280. PWM dimming frequency is also doubled here, now refreshing up to 4,320Hz. This is by the highest rate of any flagship, and should keep eye strain at bay when viewing at low brightness levels.

Befitting an OLED, black and contrast levels are essentially perfect, and brightness is on par with the 5 Pro: with auto brightness off, I measured a peak luminance of 754cd/m2, which is superbly bright. Switching to adaptive brightness and shining a torch on the light sensor pushed it up to 1,071cd/m2, and it hit an outstanding 1,537cd/m2 when displaying HDR content. Only the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra get brighter than this.