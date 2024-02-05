Motorola Moto G54 5G review: A strong return to form

Motorola Moto G54 5G review: Cameras

The 50MP (f/1.8) main camera is near enough the same sensor that we saw on the G53 5G, so there are no drastic improvements in the hardware, but I did notice that the auto-enhancement processing – which can be toggled on and off in the camera app – is less overzealous with the contrast this time around. Images maintain a better balance between light and dark areas, avoiding the pop-filter look that cropped up on the G53 5G.

Night photography was fairly terrible on both the G62 5G and G53 5G, so it isn’t exactly shocking to see the main camera fall flat on its face once the sun goes down. If anything, this camera might even be a little worse than its predecessors, with barely any artificial brightening and a cacophony of noise plaguing any areas that do get lit up.

The 2MP macro camera has been the definition of “fine” all the way through these budget Motos, and it’s not shaking things up now. Detail is acceptable and the background blur is reasonably effective, but nine times out of ten, you’ll be better off just getting closer with the main lens.

The final area in which the G53 5G felt like a step down was the video recording, which topped out with 1080p at 30fps. As with most of the other problems, the G54 5G has rectified this, bringing back 60fps support for the 1080p filming. It also throws in OIS via the main camera, bringing some welcome stability to the video footage.

