Motorola Moto G84 5G review: Stamina over speed

In many ways, the Motorola Moto G84 5G is the biggest and best of its family. It has the most RAM and storage out of all its siblings, and it gets an actual IP54 dust and water resistance rating, whereas most of its kin are relegated to simple “water-repellent design” status. On top of all this, it’s currently the only Moto G-series phone to offer an OLED display.

So, it’s frustrating to see the Moto G84 5G stumble in one of the most crucial areas – performance. It’s not even especially slow, it’s just being dramatically outperformed by one of its cheaper relations. When there’s a device on the table that offers superior performance for less money, can the Moto G84 5G scrape together enough positives of its own to compete?