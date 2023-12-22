Motorola Razr 40 review: Mostly cuts in the right places

Motorola Razr 40 review: Performance and battery life

As you’d expect from the cheapest flip phone to date, you’re also getting the weakest performance on any current clamshell. The Razr 40’s octa-core 2.4GHz Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset isn’t disastrously slow by any means, but it fell around 18% behind the Oppo Find N2 Flip in the multi-core benchmark tests.

It’s fine that the Razr 40 is slower than more expensive flip phones, but things get tricky when you look at what kind of performance you could get from a non-folding phone in this price range. The Google Pixel 8, for instance, which retails for around £50 less than the Razr 40, managed a whopping 44% lead in the multi-core benchmarks.

It’s a similar story with the GPU benchmarks, with the Razr 40 sitting firmly at the rear of the pack. The 144Hz display puts its feet up here, leaving the Razr 40 topping out at just 30fps in the onscreen portion, and the offscreen doesn’t fare much better at 38fps. Those are less than half of the Google Pixel 8’s results, and further still from the buttery smooth framerates achieved by the (admittedly more expensive) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The bigger battery didn’t deliver superior stamina to the Razr 40 Ultra, but 20hrs and 55mins is still an outstanding result for a flip phone of this price. It’s only 40 minutes shy of the Ultra and leagues ahead of the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Charging is capped at 30W, like the Ultra, so you’re looking at around an hour to juice up to 100%, and you’ve again got the option of 5W wireless charging, too.