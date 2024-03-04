Nothing Phone (2a) review: Nothing compares

The Nothing Phone (2a) is the third smartphone from the London-based brand, and its cheapest handset to date. Despite the lower price, the Nothing Phone (2a) brings several improvements to the table, making it superior to the Phone (1) in many ways, and even surpassing the pricier Phone (2) in a couple of areas.

There are sacrifices, of course, but Nothing has been surgical in the approach, dropping higher-end features such as wireless charging. Performance dips more than I’d like, and issues remain with the software. Nevertheless, between its gorgeous display and excellent battery life, the Nothing Phone (2a) hits enough highs to stand up to the best smartphones in this price bracket.