Oppo Reno 10 5G review: Long-lasting and far-shooting

Oppo Reno 10 5G review: Performance and battery life

The train of praise for the Reno 10 is about to come to a screeching halt. It’s not that the octa-core 2.6GHz Mediatek 7050 chipset is bad, it’s just that it’s handily outperformed by plenty of other phones in this price range. It’s understandable that the Xiaomi 12T and Google Pixel 7a would score better – they cost more – but even the Nothing Phone (1) pulls a solid 22% ahead in the multi-core results.

To be clear, none of this means that the Reno 10 is a sluggish handset. In use, I found it to be efficient enough for a mid-range phone, with breezy scrolling and barely any micro pauses when loading apps. It’s just not a good look that you can get better performance for similar money – or, in many cases, a fair bit less.

Things look much the same as we turn to GPU performance. Both Xiaomi handsets refused to play nicely with our GPU testing software, so we don’t have figures for them, but you can see how much of a jump you get from the Nothing Phone (1), and especially the Google Pixel 7a.

If your gaming aspirations fall in the lands of Candy Crush and Solitaire, you’ve got nothing to worry about with the Oppo Reno 10. Anyone who regularly plays graphic-intensive 3D games, however, would get on much better with the Pixel 7a.

Things swing back towards the exceptional with the battery tests. The Reno 10 5G is fitted with a 5,000mAh battery, which lasted for an outstanding 26hrs 16mins in our looping video benchmark. This terrific result handily outpaces all the other options here, and skyrockets the Oppo Reno 10 reasonably far up our best phone battery life chart.

I received a European plug with my review sample, so I can’t accurately judge the charging speeds, but Oppo has stated that just ten minutes on charge can take the battery from flat to 31%.