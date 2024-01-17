Samsung Galaxy S24 hands-on review: AI-way or the highway

As regular as the changing of the year, Samsung has hosted its annual Unpacked showcase and spilled the goods on the new Galaxy S24 series. The Samsung Galaxy S24 serves as our entry-level model, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rounding out the series.

Unsurprisingly, given that it’s set to be the biggest technology of 2024, AI gets a huge focus here, almost to the point where there’s not much else to get excited about. Aside from some minor hardware tweaks and the promise of better cameras, it feels as though the S24 will sink or swim on the appeal of its AI features.

We’ll get to exactly what those are a little further down, but first things first, let’s have a look at the specifications and see what’s new this year.

