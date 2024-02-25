Xiaomi 14 hands-on review: Size matters

The Xiaomi 14 has been announced during the brand’s annual showcase just ahead of MWC. Like the Xiaomi 13 before it, the Xiaomi 14 fills a relatively under-served section of the market, catering to those who prefer smaller phones.

The compact form factor doesn’t denote a downgrade from traditional flagships, however, with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset present, alongside flashy (and improved) cameras. With no price increase in sight, in a year dominated by them, the Xiaomi 14 might well be 2024’s best compact flagship.

READ NEXT: Best smartphones to buy right now