Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro review: The sweet spot of this year’s Redmis

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro review: Performance and battery life

While the Redmi Note 13 Pro performed well in our tests, it did make Xiaomi’s decision to put different processors in the Pro and Pro Plus look a little confusing. The cheaper Pro beats the Pro Plus on multi-core performance, even if it’s narrowly slower in the single-core metrics.

In fact, in multi-core performance, it beat everything except the iPhone SE 3 (2022) – an unsurprising result, as Apple chips are ridiculously fast and tend to outperform their Android peers.

Unfortunately, the Redmi Note 13 Pro’s lead over its Android rivals evaporates when we get onto graphical performance.

Here, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus takes a convincing lead, but not as great a lead as the ageing Google Pixel 6a, which closes in on that all-important 60fps sweet spot.

To be clear, this benchmark is designed to be taxing, and most mobile games will still run well. Nonetheless, serious mobile gamers will want to take their business elsewhere.

In terms of battery life, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is pretty good, but lags behind its rivals. It measured 17hrs 7mins in our looping video test, which will be fine for most people, but heavy users will want to opt for the Nothing Phone (2a).

Once again, I have to add a note about the software here. The MIUI skin that covers Android 13 isn’t particularly user-friendly and it’s packed with bloatware that you’ll want to get rid of. That’s a mix of duplicates (you’ll find Chrome, Mi Browser and Opera pre-installed) and stuff you didn’t ask for. Think Booking.com, Trip.com, LinkedIn, TikTok and Amazon Shopping.

READ NEXT: Best smartphone