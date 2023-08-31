Nokia C32 review: Out of its depth

Nokia C32 review: Performance and battery life

The octa-core Unisoc SC9863A1 chipset used here is clocked up to 1.6GHz and paired with 4GB of RAM. It makes for a fairly sluggish user experience, with notable pauses when opening and switching between apps, but once again, this is to be expected at this price.

If you can stretch your budget a little further, you need only look at the scores for the Moto G13 and Realme C31 to see what kind of performance leaps you can get for a bit more money; the Realme pulls a solid 67% ahead of the Nokia in the multicore results, while the Moto goes even further, closing in on a 75% lead.

Despite a slight difference in the CPU, both the Nokia C21 Plus and Nokia C32 use the same entry-level IMG8322 GPU, so it’s unsurprising to see them neck and neck in the GFXBench stress tests. Once again, the rest of the pack pulls ahead, with the Moto G13 coming out on top with a respectable result of 43fps.

We don’t have benchmark scores for the Nokia C31, so we can’t accurately judge whether or not there’s any improvement in battery stamina with the C32. We can, at least, see that the result of 14hrs 35mins is over an hour better than the C21 Plus, even if it’s definitely not the “three-day battery life” the marketing suggests – at least in terms of video playback.

Despite outpacing its budget sibling, the C32 is vastly overshadowed by the other options here. The Realme C31 is the next best, topping out at 15-and-a-half hours, but you see some real leaps with the Moto G13 and Nokia G22, both of which lasted for over 19 hours.