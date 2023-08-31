Nokia G42 5G review: Competitive, but lacking the wow factor

Nokia G42 5G review: Performance and battery life

Inside the Nokia G42 5G is an octa-core 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset, backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. We’ve seen this processor before, in Motorola’s Moto G62 5G and Moto G53 5G, though both of these phones only have 4GB of RAM, and the latter has a meagre 64GB of storage.

Even with these differences, performance is mostly the same across all the devices that we’ve used here for comparison. In practical terms, I found the G42 5G to be efficient enough with opening and switching between apps, and was able to run multiple apps simultaneously without any drastic lagging.

The level playing field warps as we look to the GPU side of things, with the Moto G62 5G and Redmi Note 11 falling to the rear of the pack. This doesn’t mean that they’re worse performers, however, as both use sharper 1080p displays, and therefore have more pixels to power when running games.

The Nokia G42 5G is still on a par with the Moto G53 5G and the Nokia G50, but as with those two, keep expectations low here. You can get away with low-intensity games such as Candy Crush and Angry Birds easily enough, but the G42 5G is not made for seamless 3D gameplay.

The best of the benchmarks came when testing the battery life, with the Nokia G42 5G lasting 25hrs 43mins in our looping video test. This outlasted the competition, pulling a good couple of hours ahead of the next best option, the Motorola Moto G53 5G.