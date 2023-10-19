OnePlus Open preview: A strong opening gambit

This isn’t a bad thing, of course, the Honor Magic 5 Pro was a good looking phone, and the OnePlus Open most definitely follows suit. Folded, the OnePlus Open measures 153 x 12 x 73mm (HDW) – with no gap around the edges. Opened out, you’re looking at 153 x 143mm (HxW) and it’s wonderfully thin at 5.8mm (green) or 5.9mm (black). The weight also depends on which colour you pick – go for the aforementioned green and the rear plate is coated with sleek glass, bringing the weight to 245g. The black swaps that glass for vegan leather, and comes in a little lighter at 239g.

Along one of the long edges, you’ll find a Flexion hinge, similar to those used on Oppo’s folding Find series. That’s not particularly surprising, as OnePlus is not only a subsidiary of Oppo, but it also developed the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3 in tandem. In something of a parent-company-trap situation, these two identical phones, having been separated at birth, are now facing off in the increasingly competitive foldable market.

How well this approach works out for the two companies remains to be seen but it certainly sounds like both models will have an impressive hinge, at least. The water drop design results in a gapless fold, and OnePlus says it’s the industry’s lightest, most durable hinge. The latter claim is backed up by TÜV Rheinland, which tested the fold 1,000,000 times. This would make it the most durable foldable on the market by quite a way – the Galaxy Z Fold 5, for instance, is rated for 200,000 folds.

Something else that won’t shock you is that the OnePlus Open is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and this is backed up by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4 storage. There are two batteries – one with a capacity of 3,295mAh the other with 1,510mAh – and 67W fast charging is also supported. OnePlus claims just ten minutes plugged in will take the battery from empty to 37%.

On the features front, the alert slider carries over from plenty of other OnePlus phones, giving you a quick and tangible toggle for jumping between loud, vibrate and silent modes, and there are three speakers dotted around the phone – one on the bottom and two on the top – all of which support Dolby Atmos. The layout of the speakers is apparently designed to ensure that you can get the best stereo playback, no matter which way you’re holding the phone.