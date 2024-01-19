OnePlus Open review: An open-and-shut case for foldables

OnePlus Open review: Verdict

As full-sized foldable phones go, the OnePlus Open is one of the most pleasingly intuitive and easy to live with yet.

Its design is beautifully balanced, with a highly usable external display and an inner screen with a minimal crease. Meanwhile, the camera system is far from the weak point it often is on foldable phones. In fact, it’s downright good.

The cherry on the cake is OnePlus’ well-executed software, which makes it easy to run apps side by side or in floating windows on that big, beautiful inner screen. All this in a package that costs hundreds less than the competition.

It’s not perfect by any means. The body could still stand to be slimmer and lighter, like the Honor Magic V2, while the Open is missing basic flagship features like wireless charging and a strong IP rating. Even so, the OnePlus Open stands as one of the best foldables around.