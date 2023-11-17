Get a RIDICULOUSLY good Eufy robot vacuum cleaner deal this Black Friday
This Black Friday, the Eufy RoboVac 30C, a highly-rated robotic vacuum cleaner, is available for just £140, a significant reduction from its usual £210. Awarded five stars and a Best Buy award in our original review, this robot vacuum stands out as a powerful, reliable, and user-friendly option for home cleaning.
The RoboVac 30C is notable for its power and quiet operation. It supports Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing for convenient voice control. This vacuum cleaner is designed to navigate around your home automatically, fitting under furniture and cleaning carpets efficiently. With up to 100 minutes of cleaning per charge, it can handle even large rooms without frequent recharging.
Despite its competitive price, the Eufy RoboVac 30C does not compromise on features. It has a circular design, measuring 325mm in diameter and 72mm tall, allowing it to clean hard-to-reach areas. The vacuum is equipped with a 0.6-litre dust bin and motorised rubber wheels for stability. It includes a pair of spinning brushes at the front for edge and corner cleaning.
Performance-wise, the RoboVac 30C impresses with its cleaning ability. It features 1,500Pa of suction power and operates in three power modes: Standard, BoostIQ, and Max. The BoostIQ mode automatically adjusts suction power for different floor types, maximising battery use during cleaning. Various cleaning settings, like Auto, Edge, Spot, and Quick modes, are available for tailored cleaning needs.
The Eufy RoboVac 30C offers exceptional value, especially at its Black Friday price. It’s an excellent choice for anyone in the market for a robot vacuum cleaner. While not the most advanced model on the market, its combination of functionality, ease of use, and effective cleaning at an attractive price point makes it a top contender in its category.