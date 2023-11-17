Best Black Friday deals 2023: Today’s top bargains in the UK
Stay up to date with today's best Black Friday deals on tech, home, beauty and more
Black Friday 2023 is well and truly here. While the big day is technically still a week away, we’ve already seen swathes of discounts on everything from air fryers and Dyson vacuums to phones, TV and iPads. In fact, most retailers have already started dropping their best deals ahead of Black Friday.
But with so many deals going live every day, it can be tricky to sort the hottest discounts from the mediocre ones. That’s where we come in. Every year, Expert Reviews tests a huge number of products across tech, home, health, beauty and more. This means we’re clued up on the average prices, discounts and price hikes on the best products, and know an excellent deal when we see one.
In fact, we’ve already sifted through hundreds of deals to find the very best from retailers such as Amazon, AO, John Lewis, Argos and more. Today, we’ll be posting all of our favourite discounts from all of these retailers and many more, so be sure to bookmark this tab and check back regularly so you don’t miss out.
Best Black Friday deals UK – LIVE
17 Nov | 10:37
Newest Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet sees HUGE price drop
The brand new Fire 10 tablet has had its first ever price drop for Black Friday. You can now pick one up for just £85, instead of the usual £150 – saving £65. This is an excellent price on an already great value tablet.
17 Nov | 10:02
Another INCREDIBLE PS5 deal – save £100
Get the ps5 (disk version) for just £380 at Very for Black Friday. If you’re not bothered about nabbing a bundle deal and just want to console, this is THE best console-only deal. We expect it to sell out quick, though, so don’t hang around.
17 Nov | 09:37
Don’t miss out on this HUGE PS5 deal
If you’ve been looking for a PS5 deal this is the BEST one we’ve seen so far. Get the console, Spiderman 2 and one other game for just £400. Stock is limited, so hurry.
17 Nov | 09:30
Philips Shaver Series 9000 Prestige LOWEST-EVER price
The Philips beard styler and nose trimmer is now £250, saving you a cool £162 on its average price of £412. This appears on our beard trimmer roundup as the best rotary shaver and now you can snag it for a bargain price. It also comes with a travel case for easy storage.
17 Nov | 09:14
INCREDIBLE Ring security bundle with 3 smart cams and solar panels
This amazing value Ring solar bundle is now just £245, down from its average price of £420 – saving you a whopping £175. This particular bundle comes with three smart cameras and three solar panels and is the best value option in our opinion. However, there are other bundle options available with plugs and indoor cams.
17 Nov | 08:45
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023) now HALF PRICE
Don’t miss this MEGA discount on the excellent Echo Show 5, which is just £45 for Black Friday. Listen to music, make calls, keep track of appointments and more with this compact smart screen, which received four stars in our full review. What’s more, you can add a Hue bulb for just £5 – ideal if you’re looking to upgrade your smart home setup.
17 Nov | 08:28
Looking for the very best deals so far?
We’ll be live blogging the newest deals right here as we find them – but in case they’ve passed you by, here are all our favourite Black Friday deals so far.
Echo Pop smart speaker just £18 – Save £45 now
Google Pixel 8 now £27/mth – £51 cheaper than buying SIM-free
Google Pixel 7 cheapest-ever price – now £395, was £520
Google Pixel 7a bundle – now £379, was £466
Oppo Find X5 Pro – now £590, was £950
Ninja Speedi – now £138, was £250
Ninja Foodi Dual Drawer Air Fryer – now £166, was £219
Tower air fryer – now £28, was £50
Dyson Corrale hair straighteners – now £200, was £400
Shark Flexstyle 4-in1 styler – now £216, was £270
Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum – now £270, was £400