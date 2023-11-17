Best Black Friday deals 2023: Today’s top bargains in the UK

Black Friday 2023 is well and truly here. While the big day is technically still a week away, we’ve already seen swathes of discounts on everything from air fryers and Dyson vacuums to phones, TV and iPads. In fact, most retailers have already started dropping their best deals ahead of Black Friday.

But with so many deals going live every day, it can be tricky to sort the hottest discounts from the mediocre ones. That’s where we come in. Every year, Expert Reviews tests a huge number of products across tech, home, health, beauty and more. This means we’re clued up on the average prices, discounts and price hikes on the best products, and know an excellent deal when we see one.

In fact, we’ve already sifted through hundreds of deals to find the very best from retailers such as Amazon, AO, John Lewis, Argos and more. Today, we’ll be posting all of our favourite discounts from all of these retailers and many more, so be sure to bookmark this tab and check back regularly so you don’t miss out.

Best Black Friday deals UK – LIVE