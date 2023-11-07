Best Black Friday Dyson deals: Save HUNDREDS on a powerful Dyson vacuum cleaner
If you’ve been eyeing up a Dyson vacuum but wince at the typical prices, now’s the time to buy – these are the best Black Friday Dyson Deals
Dyson vacuum cleaners are among the best in the business. They’ve got powerful lightweight motors, cordless convenience and helpful cleaning attachments which mean you’re likely to get a great clean every time.
The only catch? Dyson’s are incredibly expensive. Thankfully, the best Black Friday Dyson deals will save you heaps of cash, so now’s a great time to make an investment.
We’ve rounded up the best savings and deals in the Black Friday sales to help you bag a bargain this November. You’ll find Dyson vacuum cleaners on this roundup for as little as £200, as well as big discounts on pricier and newer models. That means that no matter your budget or cleaning needs, there’s something for you.
Best Black Friday Dyson deals: At a glance
|Cheapest Dyson deal
|Dyson Omni Glide (was £300, now £200)
|View deal at John Lewis
|Best mid-range Dyson deal
|Dyson V11 (was £430, now £350)
|View deal at John Lewis
|Best high-end Dyson deal
|Dyson V15 Detect (was £699, now £549)
|View deal at John Lewis
1. Dyson V8 Absolute (was £399, now £269)
The Dyson V8 Absolute has long been one of our favourite cordless vacuum cleaners, thanks to its versatile cleaning heads, lightweight feel and long battery life. It’s super quiet compared to most vacuum cleaners and is suitable for all floor types. We loved it so much that in our full review, we gave it a full five stars and an Expert Reviews Recommended award. Now that you can buy one for £269 in the Black Friday sale – that’s a phenomenal £150 saving – it’s a no-brainer.
2. Dyson V15 Detect Absolute (was £699, now £549)
Powerful and intelligent, the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute also has a massive £150 saving in the Black Friday sale. The V15 Detect comes with effective anti-tangle heads that use a laser to highlight the dirt on your floor, a great balance of high power and a long battery life, as well as handy new tech that counts the dust particles it picks up. It’s one of the more expensive Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners you can buy, but the deal price of £549 makes it a much more tempting offering.
3. Dyson V11 (was £430, now £350)
The Dyson V11 represents a healthy middle ground between the forementioned Dyson V15 and V8. It has more powerful suction than the V8 without all the extra weight of the V15, while its high torque head delivers fantastic cleaning performance. The handy LCD display keeps track of the battery life and our reviewer gave it a full five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award. Right now, you can pick one up for £350, a hefty £80 early Black Friday discount.
4. Dyson Omni Glide (was £300, now £200)
If you have hard floors in your home, the Dyson Omni Glide is our favourite cordless option. It’s also the most affordable Dyson you can buy at the moment, especially at the fantastic pre-Black Friday price of £200. So, if you want a lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner that’s both powerful and highly maneouvrable, this one’s a no-brainer. It’s also got a user-replaceable battery that means you can vacuum for as long as you need to without being tethered by a cord.
5. Dyson Ball Animal UP34 Origin (was £329, now £229)
Cordless vacuum cleaners are convenient, but not if they run out of battery all the time. If you’d prefer to use a corded vacuum cleaner, the Dyson Ball Animal is one of the best upright vacuum cleaners you can buy. Unlike most cordless options, it has plenty of power and a large capacity for dust, as well as heaps of accessories. During the Black Friday sale, you can get one for just £229, which is a generous £100 discount you don’t want to miss out on.
6. Dyson Gen 5 Detect Absolute (was £850, now £750)
The Dyson Gen 5 Detect Absolute is the bee’s knees of Dyson vacuum cleaners. We’ve relegated it to the bottom of this deals roundup because most people will be happy with the V15, which is now £200 cheaper than this one. That being said, if you want the best of the best, get this one while it’s £100 off. The Gen 5 Detect gets you strong suction and near-perfect cleaning, as well as thoughtful accessories that make cleaning in any nooks and crannies a breeze.