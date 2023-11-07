Best Black Friday Dyson deals: Save HUNDREDS on a powerful Dyson vacuum cleaner

Dyson vacuum cleaners are among the best in the business. They’ve got powerful lightweight motors, cordless convenience and helpful cleaning attachments which mean you’re likely to get a great clean every time.

The only catch? Dyson’s are incredibly expensive. Thankfully, the best Black Friday Dyson deals will save you heaps of cash, so now’s a great time to make an investment.

We’ve rounded up the best savings and deals in the Black Friday sales to help you bag a bargain this November. You’ll find Dyson vacuum cleaners on this roundup for as little as £200, as well as big discounts on pricier and newer models. That means that no matter your budget or cleaning needs, there’s something for you.

