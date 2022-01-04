Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G hands on: One for the fans

With the Samsung Galaxy S22 just around the corner, it might seem a bit of an odd moment to launch a phone based on last year’s Galaxy S21 flagship, but Samsung clearly thinks it’s the ideal time to launch the Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

Targeted at the more cost-conscious Samsung aficionado – the FE tag stands, rather cringingly, for ‘Fan Edition’ – the S21 FE 5G follows closely in the footsteps of the S20 FE, a phone that we rated at the time for its budget take on the full Galaxy S20.

READ NEXT: Our guide to the best smartphones to buy right now

6.4in, 120Hz, 2,340 x 1,080 Dynamic AMOLED display (401ppi)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

6GB or 8GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB storage

Ultrawide camera: 12MP, f/2.2, 1/2.8in (1.12um pixels)

Main camera: 12MP, f/1.8, OIS, 1/1.76in (1.8um pixels)

Telephoto camera: 8MP, f/2.4, OIS, 1/4.4in (1um pixels)

75 x 156 x 7.9mm (WDH), 177g

Price: £699 (6GB/128GB); £749 (8GB/256GB)

£699 (6GB/128GB); £749 (8GB/256GB) Availability: 11 Jan 2022

Preorder now from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE preview: Key features and first impressions

Just like last year’s FE, this year’s edition features similar internals and specifications to Samsung’s 2021 flagships but with a slightly cheaper overall specification and a lower list-price than the original had at launch, too.

Not that you’d notice at first glance because the S21 FE 5G is very similar in appearance to the original S21. It has that “contour cut” housing around the three cameras at the rear and it comes in a similar array of pastel shades. In this case, you’ll be able to pick up an S21 FE in white, graphite, olive and lavender.

Indeed, like the FE from last year, and the S21, the rear is made from matte-finish plastic, which is surprising in a phone costing nigh on £700. It doesn't feel particularly cheap in the hand, however, and it has the benefit that's it's extremely light for such a large phone: it weighs a mere 177g.

Inside, it comes with a similar line-up of core componentry, with the 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset at the helm, backed by either 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB of storage for your apps, photos and home movies.

We’d expect this to deliver largely similar results to the S21, or perhaps even better given the European version of the S21 used Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 chipset instead of the slightly superior Snapdragon one.

The battery is also identical in capacity at 4,500mAh, and even the S21 FE 5G’s cameras appear to be pretty close to what you get with the older Galaxy S21. Indeed, the main camera’s specifications are identical, shooting 12MP images from a 1/1.76in, f/1.8 sensor with 1.8um pixels and optical image stabilisation.

Only the telephoto and ultrawide cameras appear to be different, both coming with slightly smaller sensors and the telephoto also with a dimmer aperture. Meanwhile, the specs of the telephoto camera appear unchanged from those of the S20 FE, with a 1/4.4in f/2.4 sensor, a 3x optical zoom capability and optical image stabilisation.

Finally, in a surprise development, the display is actually larger than the S21’s, but with similar capabilities. It’s a high-refresh-rate 120Hz unit – not adaptive, but with the same 2,400 x 1,080 resolution and 2x Dynamic OLED tech.

READ NEXT: Our guide to the best smartphones to buy right now

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G preview: Early verdict

From what we can tell so far, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G could be the first must-have phone of 2022. With similar design and specifications to last year’s flagship Galaxy S21, but at a lower launch price of £699 and a larger display, it looks to be a bargain buy.

You could wait for the Samsung Galaxy S22 to arrive – which is something we expect to happen early on in 2022 – but if you can't wait to get your Galaxy fix and want to save some cash, this could be just the thing.

Preorder now from Samsung