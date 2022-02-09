Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus hands-on review: Bigger and better?

The awkward middle child of the family, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Plus is a bit of a relic of a bygone era. Clinging to a time when the most expensive version of a flagship would simply get you a bigger screen, a bigger battery and not much else, its arrival is a particularly tough sell this year.

Because, of course, the top-end Galaxy S22 Ultra is so, so much more. With an exclusive set of features, including the addition of the S-Pen stylus, why should you settle for minor changes when you can spend just a little more and get the whole shebang?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review: Key specifications, UK price and release date

6.6in, 120Hz FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

Octa-core 2.8GHz Samsung Exynos 2200 processor

8GB of RAM

128GB or 256GB of storage

Quad rear camera: 50MP (f/1.8), 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto, 12MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide

Selfie camera: 10MP (f/2.2)

4,500mAh battery

IP68-rated waterproofing

157 x 76 x 7.6 mm

196g

Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green, Pink Gold

UK release date: Preorder from 9 February, available from 11 March

Preorder from 9 February, available from 11 March UK price: £949 (128GB), £999 (256GB)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review: Design, key features and first impressions

Still, if you’ve already decided against paying more for the Ultra, then the good news is that the S22 Plus is pretty much everything you could possibly want from a flagship smartphone in 2022. It’s just that it’s not quite as head-turning as its more expensive sibling, and there’s a good chance that you’d be better off saving more money and buying the cheapest S22 instead.

Let’s start with the design first. The S22 Plus’ overall look has changed slightly this year, with more harsh-edged sides and a flatter back. The “Contour Cut” rear camera housing remains, however, which is good news, especially since it blends in nicely with whichever colour you decide to go for: Phantom White, Phantom Black, Green or Pink Gold.

It’s much easier to hold in one hand than the Ultra, too, and it’s only a smidge wider and taller than the iPhone 13 Pro’s dimensions. Of course, if size and weight is your most important buying metric, then the regular S22 has them all beat.

The screen itself is a 6.6in Dynamic AMOLED 2X affair, which feels noticeably larger in use than the comparatively dinky 6.1in display on the standard S22. Specifications remain the same, however, with a maximum FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Samsung says these new displays are much brighter than last year’s models, too, with a quoted maximum brightness of 1,300 nits.

Internally, there’s even less of a difference between them. All three S22 models share the same Exynos 2200 in the UK, which is the first mobile chipset with support for ray-traced visuals and variable rate shading (VRS). In the case of the S22 and S22 Plus, both variants come with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of non-expandable storage.

Naturally, one of the biggest differentiators is battery size. The S22 Plus comes with a large 4,500mAh battery, while the S22 has to make do with a cut-down 3,700mAh cell. The Plus also shares the fast 45W charging of the Ultra, while the S22 supports only 25W. Whichever model you go for, you won’t find a wall plug in the box – only a single USB-C to USB-C charging cable.

On that note, Samsung made a big song and dance about its sustainability efforts this year. Some of the S22’s components have been manufactured using repurposed fishing nets, and the volume of the packaging (made from fully recyclable materials) has been reduced by 19%, too.

The Galaxy S22 Plus launches with Android 12, albeit with Samsung’s own One UI 4 launcher placed on top. This comes with a number of new improvements this year, including new themes, a new privacy dashboard and a green icon on the phone’s status bar whenever an application is using the microphone or camera.

Camera-wise, the S22 and S22 Plus are exactly the same. Both phones have a main 50MP (f/1.8) camera, which is accompanied by a second 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide with a 120-degree field of view, as well as a third 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto zoom lens. A simple 10MP (f/2.2) selfie camera is situated within a centrally placed hole-punch notch and all S22 models can record at up to 8K resolution at 24fps.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review: Early verdict

The Galaxy S22 Plus is in danger of falling out of the limelight. With the S22 Ultra catching admiring glances and the regular S22 shaping up to be a great-value option, the S22 Plus is a bit of an oddity. Sitting slap bang in the middle in terms of price, it doesn’t really stand apart, either, and it might be difficult to earn a recommendation when it eventually arrives on my desk for review.

In the meantime, however, I’m going to try my best to remain cautiously optimistic. If there’s a big boost to battery life, then it could well be worth it for that alone.

The Galaxy S22 Plus is available to preorder from today, with a release date scheduled for 11 March. Prices start at £949 for the 128GB model, with the 256GB variant costing £999.

